Review insurance laws to cushion planned transport system in cities

Bus Rapid Transit buses

Bus Rapid Transit buses parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on December 17, 2020 during KRC & KQ partnership launch.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Dickson Mbugua

Chairman

Matatu Welfare Association

What you need to know:

  • Over the past three decades, PSV transporters have suffered terribly when their assets are auctioned on account of unpaid insurance claims.
  • The lack of a structured compensation claim settlement regime, capping of the liability payment at Sh3 million per road crash is unreasonable and retrogressive.

Now that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system of public transport is about to be rolled out, it would be prudent for the government, PSV investors and other stakeholders to revisit the Insurance Act Cap 487, especially Motor Vehicles Third Party Risks Cap 405, which clearly spells out that no motor vehicle or machine should be driven on Kenyan roads or highways without a cover of, on minimum, third party insurance (TPO).

