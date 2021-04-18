Review insurance laws to cushion planned transport system in cities

Now that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system of public transport is about to be rolled out, it would be prudent for the government, PSV investors and other stakeholders to revisit the Insurance Act Cap 487, especially Motor Vehicles Third Party Risks Cap 405, which clearly spells out that no motor vehicle or machine should be driven on Kenyan roads or highways without a cover of, on minimum, third party insurance (TPO).

The situation is pathetic, especially for Para transit (matatu and omnibuses), and will be worse for the high-capacity BRT buses. In both categories, PSV investors, their passengers and crew are left vulnerable in the event a road crash results in injury or death.

Over the past three decades, PSV transporters have suffered terribly when their assets are auctioned or they are taken into civil jail to pay hefty court fines or penalties on account of unpaid insurance claims for injured passengers and pedestrians, damaged third-party vehicles and property. This trend is also true for owners of commercial vehicles and private cars. A good number of underwriters honour the claims though.

If in a road crash the affected passengers were in a PSV or pedestrians were injured and decretal awards are made by a court, there is a 90 per cent chances that the liable insurer will shy away, in spite of the insured having paid upfront full premiums and policy excess that should have guaranteed that the claim is processed and settled on time.

This negligence normally has a ripple effect; the insured is left alone to address the unpaid claims by hiring own legal counsel. The lack of a structured compensation claim settlement regime, capping of the liability payment at Sh3 million per road crash is unreasonable and retrogressive. Most motorists, specifically PSV investors, can’t pay the claim.

These atrocities are prevalent in the underwriting sector yet we have the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA). It seems unable to monitor and rein in rogue underwriters, despite PSV investors registering these complaints with them.

Motor insurance regime

The insurers’ directors have a tendency of divesting clients premium funds into offshore investments, commercial property developments, starting commercial farms, developed recreational joints in addition to showcasing pools of SUV cars in their yards while leaving the struggling wananchi with worthless insurance TPO papers on their vehicle windscreens.

As the task force looks into the transition and transformation of Para transits to BRT, review of Insurance Motor Vehicles Third Party Risks Act12 of 1945 Cap 405 need to be put into focus. We should also put in place an effective, efficient and reliable insurance pool where all the motor vehicle underwriters will ascribe to in regard to all premiums (funds) paid by motorists.

Stakeholders should discuss this approach and settle for a transformed motor insurance regime that will save wananchi’s predicament caused by some of the crooked insurance corporates.

We should also rid the motor vehicle third party risks insurance industry of cartels of unscrupulous ambulance chasers, police officers, motor vehicle inspectors, assessors, garages, doctors, lawyers and judicial officers that have made it a bedrock of corruption.

In the 1980s, we had Kenya Motor Pool, which addressed the claims, but it was abused and funds mismanaged. Some pundits opine that a percentage of a motorist’s insurance premiums be channelled to NHIF for proper management. But that may not work; motorists who are NHIF subscribers would be inconvenienced and graft fuelled.

This time round, the stakeholders will be firm, even if it means crafting a new motor pool insurance regime and putting its management under a public-private partnership or a quasi-government agency with a reputable board of directors and management.

All the directors of collapsing and collapsed insurers and those winding up with unpaid liabilities mounting to billions of shillings should be held to account. The EACC and DCI should make the crooked proprietors to pay claims. The Assets Finance Recovery Authority should swing into action immediately.