Review ban on morning assemblies

With the ban on school morning assemblies as part of the Covid-19 health protocols, teachers find themselves in uncharted waters for lack of a common forum to address learners, necessary for the running of schools.

Besides dealing with routine challenges in schools, assemblies offered learners and teachers a chance to engage directly on a regular basis. Teachers would, through exchange of information, give learners advice and direction.

Management would also receive requests and suggestions from learners through student council members or “bulletins” by Journalism Club “news presenters”. School management would also make important announcements.

Schools would also bring in guest speakers to the institution for experience-sharing and mentorship. Invitations would be extended to experts in various fields and experience to interact with learners and staff.

These have a huge impact on learners as their message is etched in the mind. Learners, just like other youngsters, are easily impressed by an outsider who spares time to talk to, inspire and give them hope.

Handling indiscipline

Most schools would hold at least two morning assemblies in a week. Others held a midweek assembly for guidance and counselling sessions steered by student peer counsellors.

In the morning assembly, teachers on duty, deputy head teachers and the principal or head teacher address learners and give guidance and counselling. Importantly, messages are passed on to all the learners at once and offers them a chance to remind one another of the same. Potential cases of indiscipline are thwarted thus.

Gaps have since emerged. First, the handling of indiscipline cases such as absenteeism, sneaking out of school and drug and substance abuse by learners is more difficult.

Secondly, there is no common forum to address academic performance, including strategising for improved examination results. Teachers have to deal with the matters at the subject level, during lessons.