Review ban on morning assemblies

Sosiani Primary School

Grade four and standard eight pupils at Sosiani Primary School in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, get a briefing on the Covid-19 protocols during assembly while observing social distancing on October 12, 2020.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Kaboye Ngugi

Teacher

What you need to know:

  • Assemblies offered learners and teachers a chance to engage directly on a regular basis.
  • Teachers would, through exchange of information, give learners advice and direction.

With the ban on school morning assemblies as part of the Covid-19 health protocols, teachers find themselves in uncharted waters for lack of a common forum to address learners, necessary for the running of schools.

