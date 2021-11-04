Revamping Kenya’s healthcare system commendable

The Covid-19 pandemic created fear, anxiety and uncertainty. Things looked bleak as most people feared that the country’s health sector would collapse.

Fortunately, over eighteen months later, Kenyans have come to appreciate the gradual revamp of the country’s health sector. The government has made marked progress in terms of increased capacity of facilities and resources.

This has reflected positively in the country’s capacity to sustain an even larger majority of its population through affordable and accessible healthcare, increased healthcare workforce, equipment facilitation and infrastructure.

To appreciate the accrued benefits on Kenyans, a brief tour at the newly constructed Mathare-Korogocho hospital, offers a glimpse of residents’ appreciation of the changes experienced through the services offered.

The well-equipped modern health facility has a patient admissions ward, a dialysis centre, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), pharmacy, theatres and a morgue that has key equipment and facilities. The hospital has over 300 healthcare workers.

The government has also constructed a 16-bed hospital at Muthua in Uthiru as well as a 24-bed health facility at Maendeleo Village in Mukuru Kwa Reuben slums in Nairobi.

Affordable healthcare

This development is a big relief to residents who have been suffering for far too long when it comes to access to affordable healthcare. Many of them were forced to fork out their hard-earned money to pay in private hospitals.

This is part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s progressive restructuring programme. Despite the obstacles that came with the Covid-19 pandemic, the projects have been successful with 15 level two and level three hospitals already constructed and operationalised. Some 15 more are under construction.

The government, through the Nairobi Metropolitan Services, took all the necessary measures to protect Kenyans whilst improving key facilities in densely populated areas. This is not only limited to Nairobi but is part of a bigger plan by the government to upgrade selected hospitals in all the 47 counties.

Even as this played out, the President was not blind to the ravages of Covid-19. And has so far increased the oxygen generation capacity in public health facilities which now stands at 32 million litres per day as at October 2021 up from 3 million litres per day in March 2020.

This has been a major boost in treating Covid-19 patients. Furthermore, the government boosted its ICU bed capacity and equipment from 108 to 651. This has strengthened the country’s health care system.

Service delivery

At the various facilities, another key aspect that stands out is the improved service delivery facilitated by trained health experts. This has been done on a gradual basis with 36,900 healthcare workers absorbed into the workforce over the past nine years.

This has complimented the Managed Equipment Services Project, which has facilitated improved access to quality specialised healthcare with an estimated 6 million Kenyans benefitting critical equipment such as CT scanners, MRI machines, ultrasound machines among others.

Every Kenyan has a right to affordable and accessible healthcare and the President’s efforts will go a long way in realising this dream even as reforms intensify. This will boost Kenya’s propensity as a medical tourism destination in the East and Central region of Africa.

Already the country has an operationalised Integrated Molecular Imaging Centre at the Kenyatta University Hospital which is an ultra-modern, first of its kind cancer facility in the region, and will save lives through early treatment and cure vis-à-vis saving millions for families who would have been forced to seek cancer treatment abroad.

As envisioned by President Kenyatta, Kenya is on the right path in attaining an effective and efficient health service delivery, as it journeys towards Universal Health Care.

Mr Leo is a public policy analyst. [email protected]