Revamp local football eyeing 2026 World Cup

The Fifa World Cup 2022 is finally here. The surge of anticipation is over and it is all systems go in Qatar, where 32 teams drawn competitively from all continents are lined up for a thrilling showdown.

Sadly for Kenya, we can only spectate. Most Kenyans are upbeat as they declare their unwavering support for their favourite teams and exude confidence in their ability to clinch the coveted prize.

Once again, as it were earlier during the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, we have no team of our own to cheer. The state of football in our country has deteriorated by all standards, and in this sorry situation in which we find ourselves, it is impossible not to worry.

The relevant authorities must go back to the drawing board and quickly establish where the rain started beating us. They must sincerely and meticulously endeavour to confront the litany of challenges bedevilling our sports sector.

First, they must speedily slay the dragon of corruption and embezzlement of funds meant to promote Kenyan football by selfish officials.

Secondly, they must establish at least one well-equipped football academy in every county to identify, nurture and catapult the youth’s sporting talents to the highest level. That will also curb crime, killing two birds with one stone.

They must also end the nepotism and ethnic bias that characterises our national institutions as its shadow looms large in teams that are dubiously selected to represent us. Schools must also be equipped to promote sport.

The government must also fund national teams well to create a reputation for and make football a lucrative venture. Those who perform well should be honoured as selfless value icons and rewarded.

Our successful homegrown footballers such as Victor Wanyama and Michael Olunga can also support football by organising tournaments.

We need to start early preparations and execute robust strategies to qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations as well as the 2026 World Cup.