Return of the cane will not make students disciplined

Aesop, the immortal fabulist and witty spinner of yarns from ancient Greece, relates in Fable 496 a timeless story about the importance of instilling discipline in children early.

A boy who was carrying his teacher’s tablet brought it home triumphantly to his mother, who received it with delight and approbation. Next, he stole a piece of clothing, and since the mother never bothered to question him, he, by degrees, became a habitual and hardened criminal.

As the boy became an adult, he stole items of greater value. But the man was caught in the act, arrested and arraigned, and the judge sentenced him to death.

Flabbergasted and utterly distraught, his mother stood beside him, wailing and weeping uncontrollably and absolutely inconsolable. The boy then said to his mother: “Come closer, dear mother, and I will give you a final kiss.”

She moved closer to him and, with the suddenness of lightning, he bit her nose, tugging at it with his teeth until he cut it clean off. Then with rage he exclaimed: “Mother, if only you had condemned and counselled me when I brought you that writing tablet for the first time, I would not have been convicted of theft today.”

Aesop illustrates a broad and fundamental truth: Children who are not disciplined and moulded at an early age may end up acquiring and exhibiting deviant behaviour which is irremediable later.

New and pressing challenges

The resumption of learning on January 4 after a nine-month hiatus has thrown up new and pressing challenges for the teaching fraternity.

Cases of school arson and brazen attacks on teachers are on the rise. This has caught the eye of no less a person than Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, who recently rooted for the reintroduction of corporal punishment to stem the runaway unruliness.

Defined as the deliberate infliction of physical pain or discomfort and psychological humiliation to students, the government banned corporal punishment in schools in 2001 and enacted the Children Act, which entitles children to protection from all forms of abuse and violence.

Kenya is also a signatory to the 1990 UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which expressly their violent disciplining.

Even though Prof Magoha has hailed corporal punishment as the silver bullet against recalcitrance and willfulness in schools, it is actually harmful and counterproductive.

Teachers and parents ought to explore other, effective modes of embedding discipline among learners.

There is a need for effective alternatives to corporal punishment that draw broadly on robust guidance and counselling infrastructure in schools, respectful communication, collaborative conflict resolution mechanisms and role modelling and limited exposure to social media platforms.

To quote Ellen Kay, the teacher, writer and lecturer from Sweden, “Corporal punishment is as humiliating for him who gives it as for him who receives it; it is ineffective besides. Neither shame nor physical pain have any other effect than a hardening one.”

Mr Maosa is a banker. vinnymaosa@gmail.com.