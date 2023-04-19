Rethink safety of students and teachers

Recent disease outbreaks in Kenyan high schools have raised concerns about the health and safety of students.

The deaths of students and a teacher at Mukumu Girls High School with Butere Boys Secondary also closed following a “bacterial infection” are tragic reminders of the importance of maintaining high hygiene standards in our schools.

It is crucial that schools take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in their institutions. One way to do that is by establishing a school health committee.

The committee would be responsible for conducting an assessment of the school’s hygiene conditions and developing a plan to improve them. It would oversee the sanitation standards and ensure they are maintained at all times.

Another critical step is to create a cleaning schedule that includes disinfecting high-contact surfaces such as door handles, light switches and desks. The routine cleaning should be done daily.

The schools can launch a campaign to raise awareness of proper hand- and respiratory hygiene practices among the students, staff and faculty members. That should focus on educating individuals about the importance of washing their hands well frequently, covering their mouths when coughing or sneezing and avoiding close contact with sick people.

The school should also provide hand sanitisers and other hand hygiene products in strategic locations, such as the restrooms, classrooms and dining areas to ensure students and staff have access to the products when they need them.

It is crucial to also adhere to the hygiene standards set by the government and health regulators. School managers should regularly inspect the premises to ensure the set hygiene standards are met. Deficiencies should be addressed immediately to prevent the spread of diseases.

It is essential to prioritise the health and safety of students and staff in our schools.