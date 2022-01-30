Rethink forest law change lest we lose gains

Karura Forest.

Karura Forest. Let's allow professionals in the line of environmental conservation to adjudicate on matters forest conservation and management.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Edwin Murimi

Environmentalist

Over the recent weeks, there has been a debate revolving around proposed changes to the national law governing forest resources in Kenya.

