Restructure, don’t sell, wobbly firms

A look at some of the parastatals slated for quick sale does not give them away as ‘beyond repair’. It is not unusual for a state firm to post negative financial results once in a while but, in an ideal situation, this is usually the wake-up call for those under whose watch the dip occured to pull up their socks—and/or suspenders.

We have obvious cases like the national carrier, Kenya Airways, whose rapport with profits has been lustreless since the departure of former MD Robert Naikuni. The national carrier has, for the past 15 years, been an unyielding cesspool for public finances.

The second in this hierarchy is the bitter-sweet Mumias Sugar, which has—besides being a big disappointment to sugarcane farmers in the western region—been a citadel of mismanagement by any management that happened to run it.

Sugar has, for years, been a political cog in our national wheel, where it is common to find importations when the silos are awash with the commodity.

I don’t recall Kenya Pipeline, New KCC, Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) ever knee-deep in incapacitation.Whenever they’ve been in any compromise, they’ve stood up, dusted themselves off and sauntered away and purposed on.

It is like the battery that will not start the engine without a small push but after that the car zooms off alone. At times, all that is needed is that small push and the behemoth instantly regains its footing.

The state has the wherewithal to cobble up the right expertise to reignite these entities back to life.

The other riddles worth looking into are the baggages of assets that these parastatals have stake to. We could sell an entity for a pittance yet the investor’s eye is rivetted on their unsung assets whose worth in most cases transcend the entity’s worth multiple times.

So far, rice farmers in Kirinyaga have demanding that Mwea Rice Millers , which has been earmarked for sale, to be bought by indigenous Mwea farmers. Senator Kamau Mulango has vowed that farmers will not ‘open sesame’ to briefcase investors while being relegated to the periphery.



