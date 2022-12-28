Restrategise and replan

The end of the year, which is marked by the Christmas and New Year festivities, provides an opportunity to evaluate our achievements and losses for the past 12 months, enabling us to draw an action plan for the coming year.

But first, be grateful. Show gratitude to the Almighty God and the people who have been of remarkable influence to you. Gratitude brings wholesomeness, healing and more success. In the story of 10 lepers who were healed by Jesus Christ, in the Bible, Luke 17:11-19, the only returned one to show gratitude saw his sins forgiven and he was healed!

Secondly, critically evaluate your achievements for the year. Celebrate any victory recorded, small or big. Every win is important and it’s the magic that makes your mind ready for the next battle.

Thirdly, declutter your life and environment, including the house you live in, your home, office and...social circles. Some of the friends you have had in the year may not be what you need going forward.

You are an average of the five people you spend most of your time with; hence, ensure these circles include people who challenge and motivate you to do more. Free your mind from anything that hinders you from greater success; ensure you tap into the right mind frame for greater victory.

Fourth, aspire for a healthy financial status through systematic reduction of debt, wealth creation, growing your savings, ensuring that money works for you and not competing with others but yourself. Fifth, face and walk into your dreams and imaginations for 2023 with boldness and confidence; don’t be shy about your challenges and where you need to be.

As author Joseph Conrad quipped, “Facing it, always facing it, that is the way to get through; face it”. Then draw an action plan to achieve your targets that will be your monitoring tool to keep you within range of your desired life.

Sixth, prepare to take up the many opportunities that will show up in 2023, because, as author Ayn Rand noted, “The ladder of success is best climbed by stepping on the rungs of opportunity”.