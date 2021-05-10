Restored Kenya-Somalia relations were overdue

Uhuru Kenyatta, Mohamed Farmaajo

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) with his Somali counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo during a part event in  Mogadishu.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gichu Kihoro

 Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has eaten humble pie and restored diplomatic ties with Kenya in a bid to salvage his sinking political career.

