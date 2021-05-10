Restored Kenya-Somalia relations were overdue

Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has eaten humble pie and restored diplomatic ties with Kenya in a bid to salvage his sinking political career.

He severed diplomatic ties with the neighbouring country in December 2020, alleging Nairobi’s interference in Somalia’s internal affairs and violation of its sovereignty.

Farmaajo has come awake to the realisation that frosty Kenya-Somalia relations put him at a disadvantage, considering the pivotal role Nairobi continues to play in the Horn of Africa country’s stability. The roadmap to Somalia’s restoration after the 1991 civil war was engineered in Kenya, which was pivotal in Farmaajo’s election as president in 2017.

Corroborated credible sources reveal that Farmaajo’s decision to reach out to Kenya was influenced by, among other people, Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble. The latter recognises Kenya’s input in making Somalia stable, having served in the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Nairobi.

Mogadishu ally Qatar has also played a key role and recognises Kenya’s efforts in the war on terror, with the latter among the highest contributors of troops to the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom).

Kenya is home to hundreds of thousands of Somali refugees and ethnic Somalis, especially with Somalia is in the throes of political unrest due to the election impasse. It has invested heavily in Somalia’s post-conflict reconstruction and brokered many related peace talks. It is also a darling to the Somali diaspora for its conducive business environment.

Encouraged dialogue

Somalia was fast sinking into anarchy due to Farmaajo’s self-defeatist agenda of negative isolationism. He masterminded hostility towards Kenya by pitting the latter against regional bodies such as the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (Igad) and the AU and threatened to withdraw Somalia’s membership. But the regional bodies exonerated Kenya from interference allegations and encouraged dialogue between the allies-turned-foes.

Farmaajo can no longer ignore the fact that he desperately needs Kenya, owing to its vantage position in Africa’s geopolitics. As an illustration of Kenya’s importance regionally, it is serving a two-year term at the United Nations Security Council and President Uhuru Kenyatta was the first African leader to receive a call from then-newly elected US President Joe Biden.

Kenya also holds the chairmanships of the East African Community (EAC), in whose membership Somalia has expressed an interest, and the African Union Peace and Security Council.

Somalia has also softened its stance on the maritime dispute with Kenya; it’s just a matter of time before the case is withdrawn from the International Court of Justice in favour of bilateral talks. Mogadishu had realised that it lacks the capacity to safeguard the Indian Ocean from pirates and terrorists.

Severing ties with Kenya certainly works to Somalia’s disadvantage. Somalia entirely depends on Kenya especially in bilateral trade and the war on terror.