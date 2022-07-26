Restore sanity on roads

Every year, many Kenyans die on the roads and some end up living with the scars. Victims end up being paralysed and have terrifying memories. Road crashes happen almost daily and this is an issue of great concern.

Data from the Kenya Police Traffic Department indicate that 20,625 Kenyans died in accidents in 2021, up from 16,970 casualties in 2020. Further, motorcycle rider casualties rose by 13.6 per cent, from 3,818 in 2020 to 4, 336 in 2021.

There was also a 20.1 per cent rise in driver casualties to 2,105 in 2021. Pedestrians and motorcyclists had the highest proportion of those killed, while passengers and motorcyclists comprised the highest proportion of those seriously injured. The causes were attributed to speeding, overloading, improper overtaking, driving under the influence of alcohol, mechanical problems such as faulty braking systems and corruption, in which unroadworthy vehicles are allowed on the roads.

Passengers have also been faulted for keeping quiet while the drivers speed and their deliberate failure to wear seat belts while on board.

Pedestrians, however, crossed the road at non-designated points, besides failure to use footbridges. A more devastating incident occurred between Taru and Samburu on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway, claiming 20 lives.

On July 10, the Ministry of Transport, reintroduced Alcoblow on Kenyan roads after five years, a period that saw increased laxity on the part of road users. The breathalyzer would help keep drunk drivers off the roads. Further, those who would be found drink-driving would be fined a maximum of Sh100,000 or jailed for not more than two years or both. There also needs to be stringent law enforcement to get rid of unroadworthy vehicles.

Traffic police should not relent in dealing with vehicles that may pose threats to other road users.

We need to take great care on our roads to ensure that no more lives are lost. Kenya needs all of us in good shape and health.

Mr Odhiambo is a journalism student at Multimedia University; [email protected]