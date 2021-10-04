Response to disaster in the north wanting

Drought, one of the most damaging and least understood of natural hazards, is a global problem that affects an estimated 1. 5 billion people, particularly in the Southern Hemisphere.

Following its severe effects, President Uhuru Kenyatta recently declared drought in several parts of the country, a national disaster on September 8. A similar statement was made by Igad in a press release warning about the looming food crisis in the region, including Kenya.

The drought and declaration mirror the situation in 2011, 2017 and 2019, which was similarly declared a national disaster by the Presidency. Similar figures were quoted about food insecurity and related calls were made for emergency interventions.

But despite many years of repeated declarations, we are in exactly the same situation, which begs the question, on what can be done differently to move away from this familiar path? To answer this question, I will provide some highlights on selected areas for consideration in drought management.

Disaster

We need to galvanise real-time planning that could prevent drought turning to disaster. Our weather forecasting needs to provide good data based on integrated scientific approaches and indigenous knowledge, lest early warnings prove futile.

For example, the poor rains in late 2010 in East Africa were accurately predicted but the failure of the subsequent longer rainy season, which led to the severe drought in 2011, was not.

We need an advanced monitoring system to bridge the gap between meteorology and hydrology, and hydrology and humanitarian need in dry regions. Nature-based solutions have a significant potential for drought disaster risk reduction.

One, revive hydrological functions through rehabilitation and sustainable land management to reduce the severity of drought. Two, restore biodiversity to foster adaptation and diversification.

Coming under strain

The traditional institutions that mediate natural resource use are coming under strain as a result of many social and economic factors, including changing competition for land and water and the emergence of new state institutions with parallel or overlapping mandates.

We should develop by-laws, through community planning, to legitimise customary practices of resource planning, sharing and regulation. Customary institutions have a long history and proven record in effective resource management of communal resources.

Customised by-laws incorporated into county laws could strengthen accountability and resource sharing, enforce compliance over resource use and position indigenous institutions at the heart of drought monitoring and management.

These interventions should be embedded in national and regional initiatives, programmes and commitment to end drought emergencies.