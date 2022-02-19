Respect freedom of expression and other rights as stipulated in the supreme law

World Press Freedom Day

Journalists in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, march during a procession to mark the World Press Freedom Day on May 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Mugambi Kiai

Regional Director

Article 19, Eastern Africa

What you need to know:

  • Sadly, the incidence and patterns of abrogation of press freedom intensify around election time.
  • Government officials are increasingly scrutinising media reporting and the impact it has on public perceptions.


“The Kenya Editors Guild’s position on the conduct of journalists in the run-up to the elections… is clear. It is not the Communications Authority’s role to instruct journalists… The Guild respectfully asks the CA, as well as the Media Council of Kenya, to stop their demands on journalists. The decision as to who fits in a newsroom is the ambit of editors, and the employers, who have contracts with the journalists.”

