Respect freedom of expression and other rights as stipulated in the supreme law

“The Kenya Editors Guild’s position on the conduct of journalists in the run-up to the elections… is clear. It is not the Communications Authority’s role to instruct journalists… The Guild respectfully asks the CA, as well as the Media Council of Kenya, to stop their demands on journalists. The decision as to who fits in a newsroom is the ambit of editors, and the employers, who have contracts with the journalists.”

Pamela Sittoni, Trustee – Kenya Editors Guild (KEG), February 15, 2022

If the respectfully stern and forthright admonition from the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) is to tell us one thing and one thing only, it is that the Kenyan government’s proclivity to undermine press freedom, and by extension the freedom of expression, has swung into high gear, barely six months to the August 9, 2022 General Election.

This should not surprise us: the fractious ties between the state and the whole gamut of human rights point to a toxically abusive relationship. Indeed, a regime steeped in authoritarianism is hardly expected to avoid utilisation of draconian measures in its conduct of public affairs. The Social Contract Theory that is supposed to undergird the 2010 Constitution is still largely alien to this administration’s DNA, ethos and habits.

Patterns of abrogation

Sadly, the incidence and patterns of abrogation of press freedom intensify around election time. In May 2017, for instance, a joint report by Article 19 Eastern Africa and Human Rights Watch observed that attacks against journalists were symptomatic of risks and challenges they faced under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee administration, which was seeking re-election on August 8, 2017.

As the 2022 elections draw near, government officials are increasingly scrutinising media reporting and the impact it has on public perceptions of governance, health and education services, security, land rights, state management of public funds and the lack of accountability for the 2007 post-election violence.

Any cursory review of media and human rights reports of the Kenyan government’s performance with regard to press freedom around elections reveals this disturbing pattern.

Not only does the government undermine the enjoyment of fundamental human rights, it also obviates the holding of free, fair and credible elections, which is at the very heart of our constitutional democracy.

In the first part, this conduct abrogates Articles 33, 34 and 35 of the Constitution (on the freedom of expression, press freedom and right to information) while in the second it nullifies the provisions of articles 1 (on the sovereignty of the people), 38 (on political rights) and 81 (on the general principles of the electoral system): all of which are not constitutional guidelines but rather constitutional edicts or directives.

Fundamental freedoms

Understandably, all governments are sensitive to the exposure of their ugliness: pimples, warts and all. But, as playwright Nikolai Gogol would circumspectly counsel, “It is no use to blame the looking glass if your face is awry. It only essentially results in the negation of fundamental freedoms that are at the heart of our liberty, reversing the prayer in our national anthem: “May we dwell in unity, peace and liberty”. It was writer George Orwell whose observation resonates here: “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”

It is not that the media is above reproach and sanction, or that free speech has no limits: rather, the proper regime to apply is one of self-regulation and civil procedure rather than censorship and criminal charges. And that limitation of the freedom of expression, or indeed any other right, needs to sedulously follow the prescription and strictures of Article 24 of the Constitution.

It is in this spirit that Freedom House has observed: ‘The ability of journalists to report freely on matters of public interest is a crucial indicator of democracy. A free press can inform citizens of their leaders’ successes or failures, convey the people’s needs and desires to government bodies, and provide a platform for the open exchange of information and ideas. When media freedom is restricted, these vital functions break down, leading to poor decision-making and harmful outcomes for leaders and citizens alike.’

As the elections draw close, it is imperative that all of us adhere strictly to the provisions of the Constitution, which asserts its binding supremacy under Article 2(1) and at sub-article 2 orders, “No person may claim or exercise state authority except as authorised under this Constitution.”

The rebuke of the CA and MCK by the KEG is therefore timely and in order: for constitutional rule to prevail, the tail must not wag the dog.