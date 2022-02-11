Resolve outstanding issues and let farmers benefit from tea reforms

Tea farmers in Kirinyaga

Tea farmers in Kirinyaga and Embu counties have decried the low bonus payment, threatening to uproot the cash crop.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  John Mithamo

board member

KTDA

 There was a sigh of relief among farmers this week when Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya announced that he would not be stepping down. His leadership is crucial for tea farmers, who are beginning to reap the benefits of tea reforms that the government is carrying out in the sector.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.