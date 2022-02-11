Resolve outstanding issues and let farmers benefit from tea reforms

There was a sigh of relief among farmers this week when Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya announced that he would not be stepping down. His leadership is crucial for tea farmers, who are beginning to reap the benefits of tea reforms that the government is carrying out in the sector.

The reforms have helped shore up smallholder tea farmers’ earnings. The minimum reserve price, which was set in July 2021, led to a 40 per cent increase in tea prices at the Mombasa auction last year.

To address payment delays, factories are now required to clear at least 50 per cent of dues for green leaf delivered every month. This must be paid within 30 days of receipt of the proceeds of the sale of tea and the balance within three months from the end of the financial year.

One grower, one vote

Between March and June last year, we were elected as directors of tea factories using the system of one grower, one vote, as provided for in the Tea Act, 2020. All the 54 smallholder tea factories and KTDA Holdings have constituted their boards and appointed company secretaries independent of the KTDA Management Agent.

However, despite these reforms, some farmers are yet to realise the benefits of these reforms due to the many legal disputes.

Besides huge legal costs, the five companies from Mt Kenya have had to delay payments to farmers. Farmers have also not held AGMs, which help them plan and even decide on projects to be done and payments to different stakeholders, including farmers.

Farmers, directors and other stakeholders should embrace alternative conflict resolution mechanisms to spare companies and factories the huge costs being incurred and the opportunities lost during internal feuds.

For, at the end of the day, what matters is the interest of team farmers.