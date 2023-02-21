Resolve mental health issues for adolescents

Adolescence is a critical period for the development of mental health, and adolescents in Kenya face significant mental health challenges that require attention and intervention.

World Health Organization (WHO) and Ministry of Health data show the prevalence of mental health issues among adolescents as quite high. A WHO study found the prevalence in Kenya as 17.3 per cent. The most common cases were anxiety disorders (12.8 per cent), mood disorders (6.4 per cent) and behavioural disorders (6.2 per cent).

A 2017 WHO report ranked Kenya fifth in Africa on depression, which global statistics show affects two million people. The conditions are rapidly increasing with one in every four Kenyans presenting with a mental illness at one point in their lives.

Adolescent mental health care is often unaddressed, presenting treatment gaps resulting from poor care-seeking behaviours and attitudes.

Besides climate change and cost of living, other reasons for the high rates of mental ill-health include social and economic pressures, lack of access to healthcare and substance abuse. Lack of parental or caregiver love, care and support equally predisposes adolescents to mental health challenges.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha, policymakers and public health officials must take a comprehensive approach, focusing on prevention and providing access to care and support. This may include therapy and counselling, implementing evidence-based substance abuse prevention programmes guided by Nacada and promoting healthy lifestyles.

Mental Health Policy

Also implement the Kenya 2015-2030 Mental Health Policy, which provides a framework to guide mental health reforms. It is critical and effective for adolescents’ mental health as it aims at universal access to comprehensive, integrated high-quality mental healthcare.

The ministry must ensure counties are equipped to offer promotive, preventive, curative and rehabilitative mental healthcare and treatment to adolescents at all levels of medicare.

Efforts should equally be directed towards breaking the stigma on mental health so that adolescents can comfortably seek help when struggling. Data reveals a gap in the availability of and access to mental health services, hence the need to invest in these services, especially in rural and remote areas.

Addressing mental health issues among adolescents in Kenya requires a comprehensive approach that takes into account the unique challenges faced by this population. It is essential to invest in mental healthcare services, break the stigma on mental health and provide support to adolescents in need to thrive and reach their full potential.

Policymakers, public health officials and other stakeholders must work closely with non-governmental organisations, communities and others to ensure adolescents have the support they need to stay healthy and achieve their full potential.