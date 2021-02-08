Research into student indiscipline to save schools from destruction

We are witnessing an unprecedented scourge of school facilities getting burnt down with students the prime suspects in the crime.

In an attempt to analyse this challenge, we need to take into account the following issues. First, the affected institutions are secondary schools. Secondly, most of the affected students are in boarding schools. Thirdly, the facilities targeted for destruction are dormitories, not classrooms or administration blocks. Fourthly, fire is the weapon of choice for the destruction. Fifth, most of the affected institutions are boys or mixed schools.

The observations above raise research questions that the Ministry of Education, parents and the wider government system need to ponder. First, does the choice of the facilities to destroy imply that the perpetrators appreciate the importance of all others except dormitories? Is the dormitory the symbol of the boarding school system that they may be revolting against? Is it possible that the interaction of day scholars with parents on a daily basis help them to stabilise emotionally?

Another troubling question is the fact that the age set of students in affected schools are adolescents. Could the burning of schools be an extension of the usual challenges associated with adolescent children? And what is it that predisposes boys to trouble at this age? Why do these wayward students choose fire as a weapon of destruction? Does fire symbolise the highest level of defiance or is it used for its effectiveness and speed?

The timing of this scourge also requires a serious study. The students have just returned from nine months of school closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. What effect did the pandemic have on the students, parents and communities? Could it be that the mental health of these students has been affected? Could it be that we are all ailing and the students have provided a symptom of this problem that adults are able to suppress?

But then, all countries were affected by Covid-19. How come we do not hear or read about violence of this magnitude in schools in other countries? Could it be the case that their schools are managed differently or Kenyans are more violent than other nationals?

The Basic Education Act 2013 provides for the representation of students in boards of management (BoM). Why, then, don’t these students channel their grievances through them? Do the BoMs allow students in their meetings? If not, why not? Was this provision reasonable in the first place?

There is also a need for research into the system of punishment meted out on students found culpable of setting schools on fire. Could the banning of corporal punishment in 2001 have removed the most effective deterrent against student indiscipline?

Was the biblical proverb that “spare the rod and spoil the child” time-bound, such that, in this age is no longer applicable? Does human behaviour change positively as people become “more civilised” that the cane had to be dispensed with?

Dr James Dobson, in his book Parenting Isn’t for Cowards, observed that “parenting isn’t always easy. Kids don’t come with operating instructions, and it’s a simple fact that some kids are easier to raise than others.” This arose from his research on 35,000 parents.

In his other book, Bringing Up Boys, Dr Dobson raises pertinent questions that are relevant to the Kenyan situation today. The book attempts to answer the following questions: Are boys really fundamentally different from girls? If so, how? What is a father’s unique contribution to parenting a son? What about a mother’s role? What is the best way to educate boys? What are the effects of divorce on boys? What should we be doing to shape the next generation of men?

The Ministry of Education may need to commission a study to address the challenges and questions arising from the burning of dormitories. The tired strategy of issuing a series of circulars that are not based on the kind of research contemplated in this article does not work anymore. Let us be proactive.