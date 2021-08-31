Rescue the African boy child

Gender issues are usually emotive. There has been a misconception that whenever gender issues crop up, it’s about equality and equity between men and women.

It could be true to some extent but over the years, some have come to relate gender struggles with the empowerment of women.

In a society, men and women play complimentary roles. However, societies differ in socio-cultural ideals. I was amused the other day when some wag intimated that he wished he had been born in an Indian community where he alleged that it’s the woman’s family that pays the bride price.

I have no proof if it all that happens, but the wishful thinking by that fellow only goes to illustrate some of the stereotypes and responsibilities that go with gender.

With formal education, some of the traditional African attitudes that relate to gender have gradually changed but still, a lot needs to be done to create a level playing field where men and women can coexist and complement each other’s roles without one feeling disadvantaged.

Traditional attitudes

Granted, some traditional attitudes related to gender have persisted to date, some placing heavier responsibilities on the boy child. It goes without saying that every responsibility placed on a person must be backed with the requisite resources, physical or otherwise.

As the head of the family, a man was expected to provide basic needs. Without the ability to provide, the African boy child could not speak in a group of “real men”. Being male comes with an ego that one must provide. That ego needs to be massaged regularly in the right environment.