Rescind scrap metal ban

Before banning scrap metal trade, the government should have paused to determine if, indeed, it was the last resort to end vandalism. While it is clear that the ban has reduced vandalism to a large extent, the dealers who were conducting honest business are counting losses and many workers under them lost their jobs.

The government should consider innovative solutions through the use of technology that will help its many agencies — such as in the roads, railways and electricity sectors — and even the private sector, that have fallen victim to vandalism to eradicate it.

Through the ICT ministry, it must have a way of protecting all the road signs, metal barriers, electric poles and pylons and other critical infrastructure by embossing or engraving them with different serial numbers before installation.

Scrap metal dealers

The number would be stored in the computer system, showing details such as location, so that in the event it is found at a scrap yard one can tell it was vandalised. If it was removed and sold by the institution as scrap metal, then it should be marked on the system to clear the dealer.

I propose embossing or engraving because vandals have a way of erasing the numbers that are painted or printed on the metal by burning it. To avoid conspicuously defacing the metal, emboss it several times within a space of a few centimetres.

The police would have a programme of visiting dealers often to scrutinise the metals in their possession and check online if those they suspect are vandalised were, indeed, stolen or bought genuinely. Scrap metal dealers would also have access to the system through the computer or even phone (USSD code) to check if the metals brought to their yard by collectors are safe to buy.

This is just a simple applicable idea, although implementation is the most important bit and all care must be taken to ensure that it is done properly and perfectly well.