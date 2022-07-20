Reproductive healthcare is not a judgement call but human right

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed seven judges of the Court of Appeal nominated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) following an evaluation. One topic that arose repeatedly in the interviews was reproductive healthcare.

Article 43(a) of the Constitution provides for the right to “the highest attainable standard of health, which includes the right to healthcare services, including reproductive healthcare”. Some of the discussions revolved around the moral grounds for opposing abortion while paying scant attention to Art. 26 (4), which allows abortion when the life or health of a pregnant woman is in danger or in case of an emergency. This follows the overturn of Roe v. Wade in the United States, which heightened the debate in Kenya.

What has made its way less into the debate is the broader impact of laws on women’s overall health, wellbeing and human rights. Also not discussed is the detrimental impact of stigma on the lives of women and girls. Reproductive rights are not a yes-or-no question. They are not a black-or-white question. There is much more nuance in the impact of stripping those rights away. Reproductive healthcare remains a constitutional right.

Social protections

There are countless stories that support the need for social protections for women and girls. Take the case of Nafula, whose water broke too early in the pregnancy, resulting in an infection in the uterus with a high risk of spreading quickly into her bloodstream and a very high risk of death. Or take Atieno, who was violently gang-raped—and impregnated— by vigilantes from a warring political camp during the 2007 post-election violence. Then, there’s Moraa, who can barely survive in the Korogocho slums, doing odd jobs, often going for days without a meal as she cannot afford it, has five other children to feed and has just been evicted by her landlord.

Such stories lend strong support to the full implementation of the Constitution.

There are countless other reasons that women need vital reproductive health services, but why should we be the judge of when, how or why women like these receive the comprehensive healthcare options they need? Why do we make decisions for them?

Need for contraceptives

By far, the most common reason for abortion is the unmet need for contraceptives. It is baffling to hear opponents also talk about restricting access to contraceptives and comprehensive sexuality education—arguing that the latter will over-sexualise children. You really cannot have it both ways—restricting access to abortion and reproductive care while not providing preventative measures and raising awareness.

This argument also flies in the face of the recent Health ministry report showing Kenya has the third-highest rate of teenage pregnancy. One of five girls and women aged 15-19 are already mothers or pregnant. Last week, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) disclosed that over the past year it recorded 5,589 rape survivors, 52 of them infected with HIV while 104 became pregnant.

Like other public health concerns related to sex, gender and sexuality, abortion has engendered stigma and discrimination against those advocating, seeking and providing services. Often, we judge harshly when it is not our dear ones in the middle of the storm. And why should women and girls be stigmatized? Perhaps, we need to ask what we are doing to prevent unwanted pregnancies and the role of men in that, addressing gender-based violence and ensuring comprehensive healthcare for women and girls.

Care services and information

The struggle for control over one’s body has become more urgent for women and girls, not only with regard to abortion but also on issues affecting their access to other care services and information relevant for their full sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Last week was the 19th anniversary of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women (Maputo Protocol). The African Union human rights instrument is the only one that explicitly recognises abortion as a human right and allows it in case of sexual assault, rape, incest, life-threatening foetal anomalies and when a pregnancy endangers the woman’s mental and physical health or life.

It’s a year since Kenya made the Generation Equality Commitments. The international platform seeks to fast-track the gender equality commitments, with Kenya co-leading the Gender-Based Violence Action Coalition alongside the United Kingdom, Uruguay and Iceland. Kenya recommitted to enforcement and implementation of legal and policy environment for addressing gender violence.

It is, therefore, imperative that we honour our commitments to our women and girls and fully implement our Constitution.



