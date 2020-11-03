Report makes baby steps

This year is the 31st anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and an opportunity to rally for the rights of children in the Building Bridges Initiative.

There is much hue and cry over amendments to the 2010 Constitution, especially on the governance structure.

Our obsession with the Constitution has saddled us with a dysfunctional political system, kept us from debating the merits of child rights and inflamed our public discourse.

BBI ought to breathe life into child rights by pursuing the UNCRC “best interests” principle. Children are always reduced to mere spectators, by design, in laws that tremendously affect them, in total disregard to their views.

Notably, BBI proposes implementation of Section 2 (b) of the Basic Education (Amendment) Act 2017 on the provision of free, sufficient and high-quality sanitary towels to girls in basic education schools.

Further, it pushes for enactment of the Menstrual Health Management Bill and an upscale of social protection to protect children from teenage pregnancy, early marriage and sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

Survival and development

UNCRC guarantees to all children the right to life, survival and development. These human rights should cut across international, regional and domestic human rights instruments. In all actions concerning children, the best interests of the child shall be a primary consideration.

Children’s views ought to be respected. It is logical to listen to them to ascertain their actual interest.

However, things are looking up. The ground is shifting. Preceding the BBI, there is a free sanitary towels programme rolled out, HPV vaccines administered to avert cancer, P3 form fee waiver for defilement victims and a draft law on Care and Protection of Child Parents waiting to be passed.

If the BBI report works on changing our attitude towards children and gets their views in their “best interests”, then, surely, a new dawn beckons.