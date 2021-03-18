Replicate Boni civilian-KDF liaison in northeast Kenya

Boni Forest

Security officers inside Boni Forest in Lamu. File | Nation Media Group

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Michael Mugwang'a

What you need to know:

  • To degrade the Al-Shabaab threat in Lamu, the government successfully launched robust counter-terrorism strategies.
  • Security agencies collaborate with communities, especially around Boni Forest, the terrorists’ den.

When the book on Kenya’s war against terrorism is written, Lamu will most likely dominate it. This is a story that began when Al-Shabaab terrorists abducted foreign tourists and humanitarian workers from the county in October 2011, provoking the government into launching Operation Linda Nchi (Protect the country). 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.