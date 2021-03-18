Replicate Boni civilian-KDF liaison in northeast Kenya

When the book on Kenya’s war against terrorism is written, Lamu will most likely dominate it. This is a story that began when Al-Shabaab terrorists abducted foreign tourists and humanitarian workers from the county in October 2011, provoking the government into launching Operation Linda Nchi (Protect the country).

Kenya’s military intervention in Somalia was aimed at pursuing the Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorists over a series of attacks that crippled key economic sectors like tourism, the mainstay of coastal counties. For its effort, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) would be incorporated in the Africa Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom), where it is a dependable partner.

To degrade the Al-Shabaab threat in Lamu, the government successfully launched robust counter-terrorism strategies anchored on a multi-agency framework. Security agencies collaborate with communities, especially around Boni Forest, the terrorists’ den, who volunteer actionable information on suspect activities and individuals.

This soft approach proved valuable in supplementing hard military strategies like deployment of security personnel and equipment such as naval vessels to enhance security in the Indian Ocean and 24-hour military air support and aerial surveillance.

Also introduced was armed police escort for public service vehicles (PSVs) plying the Garsen-Lamu highway, notorious for ambushes, and an Administration Police Service’s Border Patrol Unit (BPU) camp in Nyongoro, Lamu, which reduced attacks.

Rout the terrorists

All these are security components of Operation Linda Boni (Protect Boni), launched in September 2015. Among other things, it sought to rout the terrorists from Boni Forest. Its success is evident as the terrorists were forced to return to Somalia.

The KDF-led multi-agency operation has destroyed several Al-Shabaab camps and technicals with some militants fleeing to Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, to join Ansar al-Sunna terrorists. Last December, KDF Special Forces eliminated four terrorists, destroyed a camp and confiscated weapons, communication equipment and literature.

Infrastructural development in the region, such as the tarmacking of Garsen-Witu-Lamu Road, has eased mobility, curtailing Al-Shabaab’s activities.

But nothing exemplifies the return of normalcy in Lamu than the January reopening of schools closed due to insecurity. Key sectors like tourism have also bounced back with an increased number of visitors.

KDF has also been in forefront contributing to development efforts — like building schools, roads and hosting medical camps. The humanitarian military aid has gone a long way in creating rapport between security agencies and residents. That has enhanced the security collaboration.

The strategies that have pacified Lamu should be replicated in other regions that have had a surge in Al-Shabaab activities — such as the northeastern counties of Mandera, Wajir and Garissa.