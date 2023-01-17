Renewables best to power CS’s textile industry dream

Energy is the cornerstone of industrial activity. We are historically paying the highest energy prices, be it petroleum or electricity. That is mostly attributed to the global energy crisis and the Ukraine/Russia imbroglio.

It is well documented that the textile value chain, from fibre to fashion, holds the record for the lowest energy efficiency and ranks high up as a leading energy consumer.

Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has voiced his intention to place Kenya on the world map of textile production. That will be building on the momentum of the previous government, which revived the famous Rivatex. So pervasive was Rivatex that, growing up in urban Nairobi, almost all houses had Rivatex curtains or bedsheets.

An International Journal of Power System Operation and Energy Management report claims about 34 per cent of energy is consumed in spinning, 23 per cent weaving, 38 per cent chemical processing.

In developing countries such as Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan and Viet Nam, who are leading textile producers, accounting for nearly 15 per cent of global clothing exports, document that thermal energy in textile mills is largely consumed in two operations: Heating of water and drying of water.

Versace label

For you to don that Versace label, Balenciaga or Christian Dior bespoke suit, a lot went into it—estimated at 0.58 kg of chemical input for every kilogramme of fabric produced. These are released into the environment at all phases of the textile lifecycle—from production to use, disposal and recycling.

While the four Asian countries employ over 10 million people in the textile value chain, sadly, the economic benefits come at a cost. In the four countries, communities near textile plants are subject to very high environmental pollution. This is because the sector is among the major users of persistent organic pollutants (POPs) and “forever chemicals”, perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a family of 12,000 synthetic chemicals that do not break down and accumulate in the environment, threatening human and ecosystem health.

‘Bottom-up by Design’

“Bottom-up” is the keystone philosophy of the Kenya Kwanza government. Therefore, the CS should adopt the “Bottom-up by Design” concept as his slogan for rejuvenating the textile industry. That can be inculcated into policies to require new investors in the industry to design and/or adopt the most efficient energy utilisation plants, commit to at least 30 per cent “captive power’ in terms of renewables solar energy, wind power, tidal power or biogas.

Of the three basic needs in the hierarchy of needs (foods, clothes and shelter), the first two are agriculture-based. A ‘green revolution’ powered by massive water harvesting of the proposed 1,000-dam project and fertiliser subsidy hold potential for a great leap.

Having a piece of the $480 billion textile sector bottom line projected to hit $700 billion soon can address the generational need of increasingly fashion-conscious modern man who wants his clothes to represent his personality—unlike mitumba.