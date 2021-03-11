Remove barriers that make the older women resilient

mudslide

Elderly victims of mudslides in West Pokot in 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Carole Ageng'o  &  Nancy Ikinu

This year’s International Women’s Day (IWD2021) provides another opportunity to celebrate the gains in women’s rights protection over the years as we reflect on the vicious circle of exclusion, discrimination, violence, abuse and neglect of women that has persisted over time since the day was first celebrated a century ago.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.