Remove barriers that make the older women resilient

This year’s International Women’s Day (IWD2021) provides another opportunity to celebrate the gains in women’s rights protection over the years as we reflect on the vicious circle of exclusion, discrimination, violence, abuse and neglect of women that has persisted over time since the day was first celebrated a century ago.

Through its slogan, “Choose to Challenge”, IWD2021 allows us to highlight women’s struggles with a view to harnessing transformative initiatives as we step up global efforts to end all forms of discrimination against them. Under the theme “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world”, the global consensus is that empowerment of women in all spheres of life is fundamental for the development of all nations.

IWD2021 comes in the most unusual of times, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. For women in Kenya, the pandemic has left in its wake challenges including increased violence and abuse, particularly intimate partner violence and violence by known persons; lack of access to services owing to the insecurity that accompanied the containment measures; and increased poverty exacerbated by unemployment resulting from the economic downturn.

It is even worse for older women and is of specific concern since, in the pre-Covid-19 period, the World Health Organization (WHO) had estimated that one in six older people — over 60 — were subjected to abuse in 2019. Containment measures instituted by governments to flatten the Covid-19 curve continue to leave the elderly alone and more exposed to violence owing to this increased vulnerability.

Young girls

The legislative and policy frameworks in place in particular have continued to focus more on the protection of young girls and women within the reproductive age bracket at the exclusion of older women.

This has a direct impact on the capacity of women to participate in leadership and decision-making. As the world shifts focus to building back better from Covid-19, women of all ages are struggling to recover from the consequences of abuse, including sexual, and to survive the new levels of poverty that the pandemic has ushered them into.

For their unique circumstances, the protection of older women should be prioritised through laws and policies. As the county gears up to embark on the Covid-19 vaccination programme, the older women, and men, should be prioritised.

Let the government urgently ratify the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Older Persons in Africa.

We refuse to celebrate the resilience of women but choose to honour their resilience by challenging the structures that leave them no choice but to be resilient. They deserve income security, healthy ageing and inclusion in all aspects of the society.