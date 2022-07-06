Remember the Second Liberation martyrs

A minute’s silence in memory of the martyrs of the Second Liberation on the 32nd anniversary of the bloody protests against draconian laws would be a fitting tribute by Azimio la Umoja, led by presidential candidate, opposition leader Raila Amolo Odinga, and his running mate and comrade in the struggle Martha Karua.

Countrywide campaigns by Azimio luminaries will be incomplete without special mention of the scarred or bullet-silenced heroes and heroines of the brute force on July 7, 1990 at Kamukunji.

This year’s ‘Saba Saba Day’, as it is known by rights activists, is symbolic in that it comes 33 days ahead of the 13th general election in which a prominent reformer and co-organiser of the abortive rally is likely to win the hotly contested presidential vote.

Three days to the unlicensed public rally, the notorious Special Branch sleuths ruthlessly cracked down on the organisers of the event. Raila and former Cabinet ministers Kenneth Matiba and Charles Rubia were arrested and detained without trial.

The dare-devil campaigns were for the repeal of Section 2A of the Constitution that made Kenya a one-party state and outlawed competitive politics against independence party Kenya African National Union (Kanu) led by President Daniel arap Moi.

Too frail, ailing, abandoned

Yesteryear multiparty crusaders, some too frail and others ailing and abandoned, anxiously await the outcome of the August 9 elections. The freedom fighters see light at the end of the tunnel.

In the in-tray of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor are some sensitive documents that have been avoided: The Truth, Justice and Reconciliation (TJRC) Report. Mashujaa Day, the first national event to be presided over by the incoming leader, is an appropriate platform to address that and the woes of survivors and families of departed liberators.

In a departure from the norm, the outgoing President apologised for the sins of his predecessors and pledged a Sh9 billion compensation fund for the victims of historical injustices. It is yet to be paid.



