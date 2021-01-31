Remedies for indicipline in public schools

The astounding wave of arson by students in public secondary schools that we’re witnessing could be the tip of the iceberg of parental malformation of their children.

But one should not condemn parents or the culprits wholesale.

A number of factors are to blame for such behaviour. One is the education curriculum, which does not give space for the proper and efficient interaction between the parents and their children, especially at the developmental stage.

At as early as two years of age, children are separated from their parents and hauled off to school in the name of quality education. They, hence, stay more with the teacher than the parent.

Another is the economic crisis. Most of the students are from homes where the parents engage in informal jobs most of the days and have little time to interact with them.

Being on their own, they can pick up unregulated behaviour — such as drug abuse and online chatting. These issues divert the attention of most school-going youth from reading and revising for the examinations.

Destructive reactions

When it eventually dawns on them that the national exam is near, they are overwhelmed with fear, leading to destructive reactions.

Some people have recommended corporal punishment and expulsion as a way of deterring this anomaly. But we need to go beyond the actual act of burning buildings and own up to the problem as a social and not an individual vice.

Every behaviour is socialised; obviously, young people are observing and internalising what they see the adults do — like hate speech on social media or at political rallies.

The government should phase out boarding schools so that children have ample time with their parents; religious institutions should take the lead in providing pastoral counselling; and a student-friendly curriculum should be developed that makes learners not to fear exams.

Fr Soi is a teacher of history and government and Christian Religious Education at Kapcholyo High School. kipyegonsoi.richard@gmail.com.