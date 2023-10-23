Relocate Dandora dumpsite

The saying "One man’s meat is another’s poison" sadly applies to our waste management regime. Most Nairobi residents pay much for waste collection but care little about its destination — that is, disposal and treatment.

And that happens in all counties. Most Kenyans are ‘NIMBY’ (not in my backyard). For most urban dwellers, if the garbage collection firms are affordable and reliable, why care about what they do with the rubbish after it has left their compound?

What the urbanites refuse to accept is that their waste almost always ends up in another person’s home. A case in point is Dandora, Korogocho and other informal settlements, like Mukuru kwa Njenga, which neighbour dumpsites and where the most vulnerable live.

Polluted environment

Besides the socio-economic challenges that they face, the residents endure a dirty, smelly and polluted environment while the generators of the waste abide in high-end estates.

Dandora dumpsite is, probably, the most discussed such facility and one that has attracted and enabled many environmental experts to achieve their dream in terms of specialisation. Occupying some 40 acres, it receives over 2,000 tonnes of waste daily — yet much of the city’s garbage is uncollected.

The erstwhile quarry was to be reclaimed from the early 1970, when City Hall promised to look for alternative land outside Nairobi. International standards require decommissioning and closure of landfills and, in Kenya, dumpsites after 20 years.

Highly polluted

The areas surrounding the dumpsite, including Nairobi River, are now highly polluted. This also includes pollution of the soil and the death of natural plants.

Besides, the Dandora and Korogocho residents suffer respiratory diseases, skin disorders, enteric fevers and eye infections like trachoma owing to the presence of non-biodegradable heavy metals such as zinc, mercury, lead and cadminium.

Dandora dumpsite is cited as one of the most dangerous places in the world. But on the brighter side, it has given almost 3,000 waste pickers a livelihood, it is time better methods of waste disposal were introduced in the country.