Release Aids drugs from port

Three months after the confiscation, at Mombasa port, of antiretroviral therapy (ART) medicines and other essential commodities critical to the fight against the HIV epidemic over a tax tussle between the government and USAid, the intended beneficiaries of the consignment — particularly, HIV-positive mothers and their babies — are feeling the pinch of low supplies.

HIV can be transmitted from a positive woman to her child during pregnancy, childbirth and breastfeeding. Mother-to-child transmission (MTCT), or vertical transmission, accounts for most infections in children up to 14. Prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) guidelines require eligible HIV-infected pregnant women to initiate ART early.

Such women already on ART before getting pregnant should continue with the regime to keep their viral load low and their CD4 cell count high and reduce chances of MTCT. National Aids Control Council (NACC) reports that, last year, 6,806 babies were born with HIV due to poor adherence to medication during pregnancy, contributing to the national figure of 106,807 children under 14 with the virus.

Early infant diagnosis

Apart from testing, treatment and prevention commodities such as ARVs, laboratory reagents and tuberculosis diagnostics, other key equipment critical for PMTCT are early infant diagnosis (EID) tools, used in making HIV diagnosis in children below 18 months.

They help to identify early HIV-exposed, infected infants, early linkage to prevention for the exposed and care and treatment for the infected.

Disease progression in HIV-infected infants is fast with a high mortality rate of above 50 per cent by two years of age, according to the WHO. This shows the importance of the shipment to the prevention of maternal mortality and maintaining the quality of life for people living with HIV by adhering to medication, critical amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health, Kenya Revenue Authority, Kemsa and other stakeholders must ensure that Kenyans enjoy their right to health assured in Article 43 of the Constitution by resolving the stand-off.