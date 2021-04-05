Release Aids drugs from port

ARVs

A patient displays one type of the ARVs in use in Kenya. More than 1.5 million HIV patients are at risk as a consignment of antiretroviral drugs remains stuck at the port of Mombasa.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Dollarman Fatinato

The Centre for the Study of Adolescence

Three months after the confiscation, at Mombasa port, of antiretroviral therapy (ART) medicines and other essential commodities critical to the fight against the HIV epidemic over a tax tussle between the government and USAid, the intended beneficiaries of the consignment — particularly, HIV-positive mothers and their babies — are feeling the pinch of low supplies.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.