Reimagining the healthcare experience

The transition in the way we work, the digitisation of our processes, could not have happened at the current rate if not for Covid-19 healthcare is no exception.

We are in a period in which medical competence alone is not sufficient when providing care. The re-imagination of healthcare service delivery has been accelerated by new modes of operation, including technology. Patients have become consumers who value convenience, quality and accessibility and make healthcare choices based on these parameters.

Less than 30 per cent of Africans get the healthcare they need when they need it. Patients who still incur high out-of-pocket medical bills, experience long waiting times at the hospital and impersonal healthcare services search for a healthcare experience that resembles those that they have in other service sectors. This has led to an important aspect of healthcare consumerism: The patient experience.

Healthcare options

Today’s patients are increasingly spending more time researching the healthcare option that fits into their time and budget. They make healthcare decisions similar to other common purchases—shopping online and evaluating convenience, quality and value for their money.

Covid-19 has changed the tone in the industry, prompting people and governments to take health seriously. And like many changes that have happened, it has dramatically reduced the long-term costs of care and improved outcomes. Never before has the case been stronger to adopt a new and truly patient-centric approach.

Technology plays a significant role in the evolution of healthcare. But sometimes the little things, such as smiling and following up on patients, go a long way. Medical practitioners still own the patient experience—for now, technology only plays a catalytic role. As the industry shifts to value-based care, the key to a better care experience is understanding the patient’s needs and addressing them with empathy.



