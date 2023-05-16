Regulate churches to save Kenyans from charlatans

The Church has for a long time been a powerful force in Kenyan society. It has provided a source of comfort, hope and community for many people.

But in recent years, there have been a number of high-profile cases of church leaders abusing their power and exploiting the faithful. These cases have raised concerns about the need for regulation of churches in the country.

There are several reasons for that. First, the Church has become quite commercialised in recent years. This has led to a proliferation of “mega-churches” that are run as businesses. They often charge high fees for their services and use their influence to pressure members to donate huge sums of money.

Secondly, there is an increase in the number of “cults”. These often use mind control techniques to manipulate their members and extract money from them.

In some cases, cult leaders have even been accused of physical abuse and murder of the adherents. Thirdly, there have been several cases of church leaders engaging in sexual abuse and exploitation. These have had a devastating impact on the victims, who often feel betrayed and isolated.

The government has a responsibility to protect the citizens from these abuses. Regulation would ensure that clergy are held to account for their actions and the faithful are protected from harm by them.

One way of regulating churches is to establish a state agency responsible for overseeing them with the power to investigate complaints against pastors and discipline them. Another is to require all churches to register with the government. That would enable the government to keep track of churches and ensure that they meet the standards.

Church regulation is not an easy task. However, it is a necessary step to protect Kenyans from abuse and exploitation by clergy. The government can ensure that the Church is a force for good in the society.

Have a code of conduct

Other ways in which the church can be regulated include requiring them to have a code of conduct for their leaders. This code should prohibit abuse, exploitation and other forms of misconduct. They would be required to have an independent and confidential system for handling members’ complaints.

Churches should be transparent about their finances so that members know how their money is spent. They should be accountable to their members through regular meetings and surveys.

In addition, the government can provide training for church leaders on ethical behaviour and financial management. It can also run a public awareness campaign on the dangers of cults and other forms of religious abuse; establish a hotline for victims of religious abuse to report their experiences. It can also provide support services for victims of religious abuse—like counselling and financial assistance.

The government can thus make the Church a safe and welcoming place for all and protect Kenyans from religious abuse and exploitation.