Registrar should receive religious bodies’ reports

The rise of cultic activities in religious organisations has become a cause for concern following the unfolding horror in Shakahola.

These activities, which often involve the manipulation of vulnerable members of the congregation, can lead to spiritual, psychological and even physical harm.

The negative impact of cultic activities in religious organisations can be far-reaching and devastating. Individuals who fall prey to such groups can become isolated from their families and communities, lose their sense of identity and suffer from mental health problems. As a result, preventing cultic activities in religious organisations has become an increasingly important issue.

It is high time churches began submitting annual reports to the government—specifically the Registrar of Societies. That has more merits than demerits. First, it ensures that religious organisations are accountable to the public and the government. Religious organisations are tax-exempt.

In exchange for this privilege, they should be made to meet certain criteria, including filing annual reports with the government. This requirement will be an essential tool in ensuring that churches are transparent about their activities, including their finances, governance structures and membership. Transparency is crucial in preventing cultic practices because it allows the government and the public to monitor the activities of the church and identify any potential red flags.

Secondly, the reporting helps religious organisations to maintain good governance practices. Cultic practices often thrive in organisations where there is little to no accountability, and where the leadership operates without oversight. The requirement will force churches to establish proper governance structures, including clear lines of accountability and reporting mechanisms.

Prevent abuse of power

That ensures decisions are made transparently and there are checks and balances in place to prevent abuse of power. A well-governed organisation is less likely to fall victim to cultic practices because the leadership is held accountable and there are mechanisms in place to prevent abuses of power.

Thirdly, reporting is essential in preventing financial impropriety. Cultic practices often involve financial abuse, whereby the leadership uses the organisation’s resources for their personal gain. The requirement will ensure that there is transparency about their finances—receipts and spending.

That will make it easier for the government and the public to identify any potential financial impropriety, such as embezzlement, money laundering or fraudulent activities. Religious organisations that are transparent about their finances are less likely to engage in financial impropriety, which reduces the risk of cultic practices.

Amending the Societies Act to make reporting mandatory will help to monitor religious activities.