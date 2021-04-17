Refugees need integration, not repatriation

Kenya hosts thousands of refugees from Somalia, Ethiopia, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, among other countries. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), there are about 489,000 refugees and 18,500 stateless persons in Kenya.

Dadaab refugee camp in Garissa County and Kakuma in Turkana County, host more than 410,000 refugees, while the rest are spread in Kenyan urban areas, mainly Nairobi.

However, the Kenyan government recently announced it would close the camps, giving UNHCR two weeks to come up with a plan to close the camps. The UN agency has urged Kenya not to close the camps but uphold its global obligations by protecting the refugees and only sanctioning voluntary repatriation when it is safe to do so.

The convention on the status of refugees states that any person with a “well-founded fear” of persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular social group has a right to protection. Kenya cites national security concerns, especially the threat posed by al-Shabaab terrorists.

In 2016, intelligence reports linked elements in the two camps to the 2013 Westgate and 2015 Garissa University attacks. Secondly, Somalia filed a maritime boundary dispute case against Kenya at the International Court of Justice.

Kenya has since announced it had withdrawn from the case. Some equate the threat to close the camps to using hapless refugees as a bargaining chip against Somalia.

The Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and its 1967 Protocol emphasise on the integration of refugees in host countries. The convention enumerates social and economic rights to catalyse this integration, and Article 34, specifically calls on United Nations member states to facilitate the “assimilation and naturalisation” of refugees.

Kenya needs to learn from the success of former refugees such as Somali-born Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. In the 1990s, she and her family lived as refugees in Kenya, having fled the civil war in Somalia.

Similarly, Yiech Pur Biel, a refugee from South Sudan, was part of the first Refugee Olympic Team at the 2016 Rio Games – and has been serving as UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador since August 2020. Pur fled the conflict in South Sudan in 2005 and came to Kakuma. Kenya should consider whether the situation is ideal for the refugees' return and reintegration.