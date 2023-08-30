Reform varsity research policies

In this Artificial Intelligence (AI) era, applications like ChatGPT, Scite Assistant, Consensus, ChatPDF, Research Rabbit and SciSpace are becoming increasingly common in universities for research by students.

These applications have an extraordinary range of capabilities, from composing essays that can pass academic scrutiny to creating intricate works of art and even engaging in sophisticated philosophical discussions. Amidst the manifold potential benefits, however, AI’s expanding role also presents challenging questions about its impact on research.

Will AI be an enhancer or a suppressor of human intellect and critical thinking? How might AI inadvertently encourage academic dishonesty? As we grapple with these concerns, we must strike a balance, leveraging AI to facilitate progress while preventing its misuse in research and learning.

Implementing these applications capable of generating high-quality essays, creating intricate artwork, engaging in philosophical discourse, and even writing specific computer code is sparking intense debates about AI's future role in research. The essential question is: Will AI supplant or impair human intellect and critical thinking and facilitate academic dishonesty in varsity research?

Conversely, AI can simplify people’s lives, aiding with mundane and time-intensive tasks that do not contribute to intellectual growth, such as drafting emails or extensive internet searches for information, while significantly improving the research landscape. What are the policy reforms needed for effective AI integration in our research activities? Universities should consider updating curriculums to include AI, formulating ethical guidelines, and investing in staff training for AI tools.

They need a robust digital infrastructure for AI learning. Implementing AI in administrative processes, advocating for government support, providing career guidance in AI, and forming strategic partnerships with tech companies and other universities can help adapt to the AI revolution.

We need anti-AI tools to detect AI-generated research, just like Anti-plagiarism software for plagiarised content online, thus enabling lecturers to detect cheating students easily in their research work. Crosschecking the accuracy of the AI-generated research content is essential since, sometimes, the content might need to be corrected as humans do not generate it.

We can harness this technology for good, saving considerable time on labour-intensive tasks to enable breakthroughs. The optimal approach is to view AI as a tool for accelerating or enhancing traditionally laborious activities to increase productivity significantly. The transformative potential of AI is undeniable, yet it is a double-edged sword that must be handled with discernment if we were to succeed.

As we embrace the expansive capabilities of AI applications in our Kenyan universities, we must understand and address potential drawbacks, such as compromising academic integrity, and focusing on how AI can enhance human productivity and creativity, we can guide the trajectory of AI's development.

The key lies in harnessing AI not as a substitute for human intellect but as a complement. Kenyan varsities must adapt, evolve, and innovate in this AI-centric world, channelling the power of AI toward solving pressing global issues and enriching students' lives while preserving the critical values of research we hold dear.