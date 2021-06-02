Reform the Political Parties Act to fight corruption, restore order 

The more any observer studies Kenyan elections, the more convinced they become that there is a direct correlation between corruption and polls. Just before or after every election cycle, a major corruption scandal is uncovered. The number of scandals are numerous. However, the major ones for the Moi, Kibaki and Kenyatta administrations have been the Goldenberg, Anglo-Leasing and Arror/Kimwarer scandals.

These mega scandals illustrate the reality that the cure to corruption in Kenya, lies in reforming the Political Parties Act. This entails reducing the percentage of total number of votes for a fully registered political party to receive public funding from five per cent to one per cent in Section 9.2.4. This reform will increase the number of parties able to gain seats in Parliament. It will also reduce the costs involved in seeking and holding political office. These rising costs have a major part in fueling corruption.

The cost of running a serious presidential campaign in Kenya is approximately $50 million. In reality, all the fictitious corruption scandals, are really a concerted effort by political players to establish a war chest to run for political office. Kenya has some of the most expensive elections in African. The government spends about $25 during the election cycle per voter, compared to Ghana at $12. Tanzania, which has a bigger population, spends only $5 per voter, Uganda $4, and Rwanda one dollar. Kenyan MPs’ salaries appear a consequence of this high cost of running for office. On the lower tier, MPs’ salaries are 98 times Kenya’s GDP of approximately $1800. Among the highest in the world.

Frustrated comments

President Kenyatta is on record as saying Kenya loses about Sh2 billion (about $20 million) daily because of corruption, and that he was powerless to stop it. Corruption scandals are a formidable danger. Former Transport and Communications Environment Minister John Michuki is famously quoted as saying, “If you rattle a snake, you must be prepared to be bitten by it”.

It appears Kenyatta’s frustrated comments are a candid illustration that corruption is a necessary evil and is accepted by the elite as a modus vivendi that is frowned upon, but widely tolerated. Because a lot of these mega scandals arise around the election cycle, might this corruption be tied squarely to fundraising for elections?

In terms of the judiciary, the high court has suspended election laws requiring candidates to open transparent bank accounts and disclose their finances. There appears no political will to stop the pillaging of public funds. Dr David Ndii’s recent “amnesty” prescription for those who have stolen public funds, seems to be a realisation that there is no alternative for the political class to finance their campaigns, than to help themselves to public funds. Kenya's “war on corruption” is a fiction of the imagination.

Comparing Kenya to the United States illustrates how closely corruption is tied to elections. The US has failed to eliminate big money in American politics. It has gone the route of frivolous legislation around the problem of corruption in elections.

This is through unregulated campaign soft money (where candidates can raise unlimited funds for campaigns), and more regulated hard money (that has more restrictions and limits on how much money can be raised for a campaign). This model is exemplified in the Supreme Court decisions in Citizens United v FEC (2010) and Buckley v Valeo (1976). If a superpower like the United States is having problems regulating the corruption around money and elections, how might a developing nation like Kenya tackle the problem?

According to IEBC commissioner Abdi Guilye, the reason for the high cost of elections is that Kenyans have a trust deficit when it comes to polls. This trust deficit needs to be bridged. The solution lies in reforming the Political Parties Act. Specifically, the eligibility of funding for registered political parties. The reform would entail reducing the percentage of total number of votes from a preceding general election for a registered political party.

In Section 9.2.4, lowering this percentage from five per cent to one per cent, for a fully registered political party to receive public funding. This reform will increase the number of parties able to gain seats in Parliament. It will also reduce the costs involved in seeking and holding political office. These rising costs have a major part in fueling corruption in Kenya. All candidates running for office would also submit themselves to a mandatory lifestyle audit as a prerequisite to run.