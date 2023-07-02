Reduce harm of drugs on commercial sex workers

The International Harm Reduction Day was marked last month but in Kenya there was nary a mention of it.

Harm reduction is a set of practical strategies and ideas aimed at reducing negative consequences associated with drug use. For example, in Kenya, we have peer-led needle and syringe distribution programmes and community mechanisms for dispute resolution to keep people who use drugs out of jail. It is also a movement for social justice, built on respect for the rights of people who use drugs.

People who struggle with drug use need services and support, not judgement. But the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, 1994 has continuously been used to bring criminal charges against people giving services aimed at reducing the harm caused to injecting drug users.

Police arrest and charge those providing clean syringes and needles and methadone—an approved form of therapy based on opioid substitution that reduces cravings of drug use and is usually administered under the supervision of a medical practitioner. Police confiscation of evidence discourages people who use drugs from carrying tools, such as clean needles, which make using drugs safer.

Police brutality

Criminalisation of drug use does not stop its uptake; rather, it further exposes people who use drugs, especially women, to risks such as HIV acquisition and police brutality. This is why drug use must be decriminalised. Specifically, the narcotics Act, which gives the government power to recklessly persecute drug users, must be rescinded.

The number of people in Kenya who inject drugs is estimated at 30,500—which is 18 per cent of persons living with HIV. In a nation where both sex work and drug use are punishable by law, female sex workers who use drugs experience compounded vulnerabilities which further alienates them from both health and legal services.

Sex workers and people who use drugs are recognised as key populations in the fight against HIV but services for them often receive too little funding or confront health programming that is not rights-based. Globally, both groups are subjected to repressive and discriminatory laws, policies and practices. This fuels stigma, discrimination and widespread violence. These policies and practices also increase the vulnerabilities of both populations to sexually transmitted infections, HIV and hepatitis B and C.

Sex work is deeply politicised as an issue of morality and punishable by law, rather than as legitimate work enabling people to provide for their livelihood.

Quality healthcare

The Constitution provides for the right to the highest attainable standard of health. In spite of this, health facilities infringe on people’s right to access quality healthcare services. There is a need for stigma and discrimination training with health professionals to address negative attitudes. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a potentially useful HIV prevention intervention among sex workers who use drugs, should be provided as part of a suite of prevention approaches and alongside—not instead of—evidence-based harm reduction services.

There’s a need to reform both sex work and drug laws to reduce the compounding harms. There’s a need to integrate harm reduction, sexual and reproductive health services and HIV prevention into public health facilities and to fund their scale-up of these services.