Redesign city streets for non-motorised transport

Nairobi roads were initially designed exclusively for vehicles. This is despite the high demand for non-motorised transport (NMT), which includes walking, cycling, animal transport, skateboarding, strollers, people on wheelchairs and use of wheelbarrows, trolleys and carts.

About half of city residents walk or cycle, either by choice or for scarcity of resources. Pedestrians, cyclists and skateboarders have had to dangerously share the road space with fast-moving vehicles, resulting in as many as 3,000 deaths yearly, National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) data show.

There cannot be a louder call to enhance pedestrian and cyclists’ safety — by replanning and redesigning our roads and streets from vehicle-dominated to an inclusive transport system.

It would have pedestrian walkways, cycling lanes and traffic calming effects like pedestrian crossing and signage that reduces vehicle speed for safe interaction of pedestrians and cyclists with other modes of transport.

The Non-Motorised Transport Policy, formulated jointly by Nairobi City County in March 2015 and Unep Road Share Programme and Kenya Alliance for Residence Association (Kara), made it mandatory for road constructions and improvements to factor in non-motorised transport infrastructure.

Five years later, the scorecard on this initiative is substantially low. Away from the city centre, very few roads have cycling lanes and pedestrian walkways.

Traffic congestion

The Thika Superhighway, a 21st-Century signature infrastructure project, needs to properly incorporate non-motorised transport. The cycling lanes on the highways are visibly disconnected. The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) should ensure that these NMT lanes are continuous.

Another blind spot for the cycling lanes is at junctions and roundabouts. Multi-lane roundabouts should have physically separate tracks for cycling. Since Nairobi is largely a starter cycling city, other road users do not automatically respect right of way for cyclists — which should be legally provided for.

Improvement of NMT in the CBD by Nairobi Metropolitan Services should be replicated in all the city roads.

KeNHA and Kenya Urban Roads Authority(Kura) should revise their road network plans to ensure that NMT is sufficiently accommodated.

A rider along Ngong Road or Thika Superhighway will find parked motorcycles and matatu stops on the cycling lanes. This can be addressed both by design manoeuvre and compliance enforcement.

The new cycling lane on Kenyatta Avenue has been redirected behind the GPO bus stop for smooth flow of cycling traffic. That should be replicated all over.

The benefits of proper NMT include lower household transport costs; reduced vehicle traffic congestion; less carbon emissions; enhanced commuter safety; improved public health; and cheaper maintenance. Besides, deaths and injuries involving non-motorised road users can be averted.