Redefining true African Democracy

Conditions like rejection, loss and failure will force you to grow. We learn something about ourselves through challenges and how well we cope under pressure. What’s our response mechanism? We discover if we are a glass half full kind of person or disheartened more often than not.

Do challenges ever really end, or does life have a cunning way of switching one challenge out for the next one? In spite of it all, we must continue to transcend.

Societies the world over are led by elected governments. With governments come the Opposition. With these three major tenets, elections, a ruling party and opposition and structures that support them to function, define democracy. Is it though? Does it work? I speak here in the African context.

African culture did not embody this way of leadership. In fact, it’s fascinating how well structured and effective our institutions were yet they were never antagonistic or adversarial.

We embraced consensus and revered the council of elders. Leadership was an honour and everyone knew to meet the expectations society set for them. Very high standards of personality and character were observed before one could be considered a leader. And society was consistent in this. This was only compromised at the point of the invasion of African lands by foreign ideologies.

Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi in his Green Book posits that “The problem of the instrument of government entails questions of the following kind: What form should the exercise of authority assume?” He challenges the fact that world powers have dictatorial systems that falsify genuine democracy and advances that true democracy exists only through the direct participation of the people. Is that right?

I agree with his perspective to the extent that we should not merely follow what others have coined out for themselves in their governance structures, but Africa must be mindful of what worked for us in our purest form and consider it as we set our own standards of democracy, considering we had gotten it right before disruption of our culture.

Does a system of government have to be adversarial? We might need to look at this from the lens of Friedrich Hegel, the German philosopher, whose dialectic proposes that we examine our circumstance as our thesis, create an antithesis and arrive at a much-needed African synthesis that is true to us.

You would not be remiss to think that certain aspects of our society can be described as un-African, and go against our culture and belief systems. We can explore aspects of our culture that are proficient and not harmful.

We should not lose ourselves any more than we already have. Communities can influence the progress from the bottom-up while celebrating our true African identity. Indeed, our Constitution vests sovereignty in the people at Chapter 1, but can we the people find a way to draw from this provision without the chance of anarchy?



