Redeem City of Nairobi

Congratulations, the incoming Governor of Nairobi City County, for clinching the coveted seat in the recent elections.

Besides being the capital city of Kenya, Nairobi is the region’s commercial and financial hub and headquarters to organisations including the UN.

You inherit a county with most operations implemented by another entity, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), as revenue collection is outsourced to KRA.

Exercise effective vetting during the take-over of assets, personnel and liabilities.

Ensure every asset is valued and liabilities authenticated.

Prepare to deal with any haphazard employment of unnecessary staff not aligned to the approved establishment in a bid to push in relatives and cronies and long-term contracts detrimental to the county.

Governor-elect, the residents have invested their hopes and aspirations in you, based on your convincing manifesto.

Challenges

The myriad problems of the county—planning, waste disposal, public transport, traders, construction and human resource, among others—boil down to disorder in all departments.

NMS deserves credit for the robust development of roads and hospitals though they failed to bring sanity. Save these budget lines for other vital services.

For efficient service delivery, and in line with Urban Cities and Areas Act, demarcate the county into boroughs managed by boards and local residents.

The opposite coalition is likely to have the numbers in the county assembly.

Your political skills will come in handy to create a constructive working relationship with the assembly.

Your success will depend on how you’ll deal with cartels who run deep into the fabric of the county’s operations.

Of course, service delivery is at a cost and, yes, the county is endowed with an array of revenue sources based on business activities, which is under-collected.

There should be a proper automated system for mapping, collection and accounting for revenue.

We are pregnant with messianic expectations.