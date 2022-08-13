Red flags of teen involvement in drugs, cults, deviant behaviour

Has your son or daughter lately started putting you on the defensive by feigning edginess and playing victim every time you raise your voice to correct them?

Have you noticed a sudden surge or fall in appetite; sleeplessness or even oversleeping; a curious obsession with tattoos or body piercing; disinterest in family activities; indifference and a suspicious craving for private space, secretive conversations and phone calls?

These could be signs of a serious problem.

Teens often resort to such behaviours to lose their parents’ trail and engage in anti-social behaviours.

There are, however, several other red flags of involvement in drugs, cultic activities and other antisocial behaviour.

Social networks

First, a sudden change in the dress code and social networks should concern every parent.

At times, the general disorganisation of a previously orderly child, coupled with a tendency toward scruffiness and untidiness could point to drugs and substance abuse.

Routines such as making the bed, ironing clothes and arranging the wardrobe are usually abandoned.

The child becomes touchy and oscillates between extreme moods. Any questioning is met with either aloofness or false promises made absentmindedly or as part of daydreaming.

Secondly, you should watch out for strange colognes, whiffs of mouthwash and garlic, restlessness, shifty and bloodshot eyes, and a craving for social distance.

Thirdly, a proclivity for amulets, secretiveness, use of coded semiotic language and subtle rebellion against family religious traditions may be early warning signs of involvement in cults.

Cults thrive in environments where there is secrecy, isolation and mysticism.

Those who initiate children into such movements request for “quality” time, so children express interest in sleep-overs and assure their parents that the hosts are upright, caring and responsible.

Fourthly, parents need to question their children whenever they come home with cash, as well as expensive and fancy gifts, as such items are often used to ensnare and conscript teenage children to the world of drugs or cults.

Finally, the constant disappearance of money from a house with teenage children could be a pointer to a “thief’s” addition to drugs.

Parenting is a God-given assignment. Parents should remain alert and consistent in their guidance and correction of unbecoming behaviour.