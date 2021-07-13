Recover the billions hidden away in offshore accounts













A recent article claimed the IMF had given Kenya “tough conditions” before accessing its finance package approved in April. These “tough” conditions included naming, by November, individuals and firms involved in the Kemsa scandal, in which billions of shillings and donated PPE were stolen.

Cynics have wondered why IMF would ask for the naming of individuals who are already known, and have been subjects of parliamentary inquiry, instead of calling for their prosecution and forfeiture of what was fraudulently acquired. Others have pointed out that these “tough conditions” only emerged after Kenyans took to social media to denounce the Fund’s shocking decision to continue lending to a patently and plainly corrupt government.

Amid an imminent debt crisis, warnings that the government was over-extending itself have been blunted by both the World Bank and IMF. The Bretton Woods institutions have suggested, on various occasions, that the economy was strong and had considerable headroom to keep borrowing.

Also, they have not been as loud or consistent in cautioning against wasteful spending and the possibility of debt-related challenges. The World Bank, which advances the twin goals of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity, has been unusually mute on corruption even when its own research has necessitated that it pronounces itself on these issues.

Only behind Jordan

The Bank’s Policy Research Working Paper number 9150, titled “Elite Capture of Foreign Aid: Evidence from Offshore Bank Accounts”, was published early last year. After reviewing a range of suspicious financial transactions for Kenya and other 21 aid-dependent countries, researchers found that whenever governments received money from the World Bank equivalent to one per cent of their GDP, deposits in secretive offshore accounts belonging to their elite often jumped by as much as 3.4 per cent.

In cumulative terms, more than Sh322 billion was suspected to have been diverted from the Bank’s own development aid to Kenya, placing us in the second position, only behind Jordan.

While the Bank has not signalled that it will help us to recover these funds, development partners seem to have left Kenyans to wallow in their own deception. There is no appetite to save a people from a greedy and corrupt leadership.

Those behind the push to expand the Executive and Parliament see no irony in hiking VAT and other taxes, amid a global pandemic, in a desperate attempt at generating revenue to pay creditors. And it is just the start: They will need to raise, this month, Sh35.2 billion for the Export-Import Bank of China as the first instalment for the SGR.

Those responsible for mismanaging and bankrupting parastatals released a list of the firms they deemed loss-making and bankrupt. This broke government hopes to raise funds by selling these firms. This is not entirely unexpected for they are following the same playbook used elsewhere. They intentionally ran these companies into the ground because they plan to either buy them on the cheap once they are privatised or replace them with their own.

They will, for instance, buy Mumias Sugar Company to strip its assets, including land, as they did to PanAfrican Paper Mills. They are also likely to set up a private airline to take over tangible and intangible assets owned by Kenya Airways, including landing rights and parking bays abroad. It is the end game of crony capitalist that has been afoot since the early 2000s.

These manoeuvres are also designed to prompt a visit from regulators of the international financial systems, led by the US Treasury, IMF and World Bank. Their representatives will put forward austerity dictates as reforms, which will ultimately hurt the common mwananchi. They may call for widespread laying off of public sector employees, hastened sell-off of parastatals, salary and pension cuts, doubling, even tripling, of university fees, and/or a steep rise in taxes across the board.

Turn them around

It is imperative to acknowledge that there is nothing wrong, fundamentally, with many of our public sector firms. A committed and visionary leadership can turn them around and allow them to continue playing their transformative roles in the economy. While offloading them can raise vital resources, there is no guarantee that new owners would revive them.

There is a possibility they could disappear altogether — like many others before them. But it would be a shame to see them collapse just due to the hidden agenda of a corrupt leadership. We should, in the coming months and years, hold those responsible for this mess to account and get them to surrender what they have stolen.

We must start with the Sh322 billion held overseas.



