Recognise indigenous peoples

August 9 was the annual International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, to celebrate vibrant and diverse cultures. But Kenya has neither legislated on indigenous peoples nor adopted the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The country’s indigenous peoples — including hunter-gatherers such as Sengwer, Ogiek, Yaaku, Sanya and Waata and pastoralists like the Endorois, Maasai, Turkana and Samburu — face scarcity and insecurity of land and resources, poor services and discrimination. The government, therefore, ought to give them their rights since they are citizens.

One’s identity is derived from their culture and interconnections between people, objects and the environment, which is the essence of an indigenous society. Everything and everyone is interrelated. There are common principles and guidelines for behaviour. Culture, thus, becomes a roadmap for perceiving and interacting with the world.

Indigenous culture is one where beliefs, norms, spirituality and values are not sharply separated from the social life of human beings. It defines a way of life. It is the cultural holism that distinguishes such cultures from the modern world view.

Values and culture

Culture, for the indigenous people, is tightly interconnected with the territory, kinship and community. Identity has its roots in the strong attachment to the indigenous way of life. These people embrace nature, live within nature and do not try to transcend nature. Nature’s rules are honoured. The ways of supporting life become a part of the cosmic order.

Change within such cultures does take place but usually within the boundaries of their cultural relations and values. National policies aimed at reforms for them should conform to their values and culture. Only then can they achieve the desired results.

Learning about the indigenous history of your country helps you to understand where the people are coming from, hence empathise with their situation. They might belong to the Residential School survivors or Stolen Generations or survived other traumatic events. They might have been discriminated against or on the receiving end of racism.