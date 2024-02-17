Reclaim mother tongue’s place as ground zero

The International Mother Language Day is observed across the world annually on February 21 to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity, and to promote multilingualism.

This year’s theme is, ‘Multilingual education, a pillar of learning.’ Adopted by Unesco since 1999, this day for celebrating all mother tongues of the world has become a yearly tradition around the world,

Language, and particularly our first (mother) language, is an important part of our socialisation, and in certain ways, a language can influence how we see the world.

It is through mastery of this first language or mother language that the basic skills of reading, writing and numeracy are best acquired.

Yet, according to Unesco (2019), around 40 per cent of the population around the world does not have access to education in a language they can understand or speak.

In the context of education, it is impossible to teach to read and write in a language that students do not understand, and it is easier to learn a second language if you have learnt your first language well.

Research studies show that the first language (‘vernacular’) is useful when exploring the grammar of a second language where the teacher relates the grammar of the language being taught (L2) to that of the first language (L1), especially during the early years of school.

This ‘additive bilingualism’ model works for educational purposes better than ‘subtractive bilingualism’ where L2 (second language, say, English) is acquired without accommodating linguistic skills already developed in the first language (L1); in other words, we throw out the baby with the birth water when we refuse to use mother tongue to teach other skills and subjects in school.

Mother language skills are replaced, instead of being added to English or Kiswahili. The effect is conflict of linguistic and cultural systems at best, or the loss of mother languages.

Sadly, this is happening in the Kenyan education system, despite all known cognitive and social benefits of mother language, particularly in early education.

Studies in linguistics and cognitive science have shown that cognitive as well as intellectual development are comparatively faster in those who are fluent in their mother language.

If one has a firm grasp of their mother language, it is easier for him or her to master a new one. Therefore, mother languages can be used as an effective tool of learning.

Kenyan teachers in rural school settings will testify that they often do so surreptitiously because it is against education policy beyond the first three years of primary school. Sheng plays the same role as vernacular of urban youth in certain areas of Nairobi city.

Mother languages in a multilingual approach are essential components (‘pillars’) of quality education because language is key to communication and understanding in the classroom.

Policymakers should be encouraged to enhance inclusivity by providing teaching materials such as textbooks in various languages that children understand and encourage the hiring and training of teachers from linguistic and ethnic minorities to serve in the schools of their own communities.

Kenyans must have access to skills and education in their first languages. We must allow our students at all levels to express themselves, to use, nurture and incorporate mother language skills in all appropriate settings.

Kenyan universities and other institutions can contribute by producing grammars, textbooks, dictionaries, and translations of Kenyan languages, and actively teach them in relevant academic departments.

We must reject a widespread psychic disbelief in African languages and decolonise our minds of imposed European languages, thought and epistemologies.

The importance of mother languages in Kenya has grown exponentially in the new millennium due to advances in socioeconomic development, political liberalisation, global trends, and influences.

There are about 50 vernacular radio stations in Kenya today, and TV stations, others are based online in a country which has a healthy internet penetration rate.

Opportunities for commercial success with the help of one’s mother language are many in Kenya today on radio, television and film, music and on internet. Therefore, competence and love for a mother language can be helpful to a young Kenyan entrepreneur.

To celebrate the day at Kenyatta University, students and staff usually participate through a variety of performances with music, drama, language games, and so on. They proudly display the rich diversity of mother languages – African, Asian, and European – that abound among students on the expansive campus.

This year’s spotlight at the university is on African Persian linguistic and cultural ties arising from 12th-15th century contact and co-existence between the Shiraz community of present-day Iran, and Swahili communities of the northern coast of east Africa.



