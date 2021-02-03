Receptionists, guards too are frontline staff

Frontline workers have stood out in the war against Covid-19 since the first case of the coronavirus disease was recorded in Kenya last March.

However, receptionists, security guards and cleaners have become a rather forgotten cog in the wheel of the pandemic response, fading in front of other personnel offering similar services.

In manning customer care desks, service areas, waiting lobbies and even parking lots of various installations, buildings and offices, they have largely played a recognisable role in the fight against Covid-19.

It’s in them that responsibility has been placed to ensuring entry procedures into their jurisdictions are adhered to. Such has been through administering of temperature checks, monitoring of washing or sanitising of hands, monitoring crowding, supervising fumigation and regular sanitising of common surfaces and maintaining records thereof.

In their small but critical ways, this cadre, often viewed as auxiliary in their workplaces, have been pivotal in not only helping to institute preventive Covid-19 measures, but also a key avenue of educating the public about the virus.

At the height of the pandemic, when many institutions scaled down physical working, they were on guard, with additional duties that came with Covid-19 safety protocols.

During holidays and weekends, they continue to toil at their deserted workplaces despite their meagre pay. In the various manned premises, one easily notices their zeal and commitment in the Covid-19 war.

It’s appropriate to acknowledge these industrious Kenyans whom we at times forget but are in dire need for at the hour of need, like during crises.

Institutions should integrate them in their various programmes, especially capacity building, to ensure they are equipped for not only their line of work, but also emerging multi-faceted issues brought about by the pandemic.

