Recall all MPs who never spoke in Parliament

The National Assembly currently has 290 elected MPs elected by registered voters, 47 Woman Representatives elected by registered voters in their counties, 12 members nominated by parliamentary political parties to represent the special interests of youth, persons with disabilities and workers, and the Speaker of the National Assembly.

According to the “2020 Parliamentary Scorecard” released by Mzalendo Trust that focuses on last year, amid the Covid-19 global pandemic, 175 MPs made less than 10 contributions in the plenary, translating to 50 per cent of the august House, while only 125 spoke between 10 and 50 times, equivalent to 37 per cent, and 33 members contributed over 50 times, amounting to nine per cent. Some 31 MPs did not make a contribution in the plenary, compared to 21 in 2019.

Some of the MPs did not attend parliamentary sessions regularly while nine Woman Reps never uttered a word on the Floor of the House.

Silent Senators

The other chamber of the bicameral Parliament, the Senate, consists of 47 senators elected by the registered voters of each of the counties; 16 women members nominated by political parties; two members, being one man and one woman, representing the youth; two members, being one man and one woman, representing persons with disabilities; and the Speaker, who is an ex-officio member.

The same report shows that the number of silent senators who remained mum in the chamber rose marginally to three, from one in 2019.

The revelation that there are silent MPs is not only shocking but unbelievable. Many Kenyans braved the morning chill to go and elect these legislators and the report dampens the spirits of those who had high hopes in them. They have not only failed themselves but the voters as well.

The salaries and allowances these MPs get at the expense of taxpayers is a waste. They should be recalled.