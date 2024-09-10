Reassess new funding model

Kenya’s new funding model, especially for education and public services, has received mixed reactions. While the government aims to direct funds to crucial sectors, inefficiencies and lack of transparency continue to undermine its effectiveness.

A key issue is the misallocation of funds, where money intended for education, healthcare, and infrastructure is often delayed or misappropriated. This disconnect between policy and practice erodes public trust and limits the benefits of proper financial management.

Student funding bands also present a problem. Misplacement of students in inappropriate funding bands undermines the model's goal of supporting those from disadvantaged backgrounds. This can result in insufficient funding for essential expenses, increasing stress, dropout rates, and debt.

Support the vulnerable

Moreover, the model seems reactive rather than proactive, focusing on short-term relief rather than addressing underlying issues like unemployment and the high cost of living. This approach is unsustainable and may worsen the very problems it seeks to resolve.

To improve, the government should refine the assessment process to better reflect students' financial situations. This includes more detailed income assessments, consideration of regional cost differences, and input from local communities.