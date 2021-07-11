Reap benefits of new media in digital era

New media has revolutionalised content consumption in more ways than one. Social interactions, for example, are now effective and fun as people a connect through such platforms as Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. In this digital era, content is king and distribution the queen.

Similarly, marketers and entrepreneurs can now gain access to their customers through new media. Most businesses that have utilised social media enjoy increased customer interaction, which, ideally, leads to increase in sales.

However, new media has its challenges. One is the issue of frauds. Online con artists use social media to swindle unsuspecting users of their money, sometimes with impunity. The Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act 2018 was enacted to address such challenges.

Two, many social media users, especially the youth, have fallen victim to pyramid schemes due to the urge to earn easy money through referrals. Pressure to take after a specific social status, or to appear loaded, has pushed many young people to join scandalous activities online in a bid to make money.

Showcasing talent

The advent of smartphones and affordable internet connection has made this easy and alluring. A 2019 GeoPoll report shows Kenya had the highest of mobile phone penetration in Africa at 91 per cent. As of two years ago, at least 43 million Kenyans were subscribed to the internet.

Media brands should prioritise communication by making the most of social media platforms based on users’ preferences, behaviour and expectations. Journalism students must also seize the opportunity of new media to invent themselves and tell their own stories.

Besides showcasing talent, new media users can earn an income from it. For instance, Anchor FM helps users to distribute their podcasts to at least six streaming platforms. When it attracts audience traffic, one has the option of including paid adverts in the recording .