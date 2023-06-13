Re-imagine peace building in ASALs

Besides the scarcity of water in arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs), the other most conspicuously scanty element in these vast abodes of largely unexplored potential is peace. To many Kenyans, ASALs are disesteemed insecurity-ridden abodes, not the havens of boundless potential that they are.

That dismal view has, for decades, stymied the development of habitats that we ought to embrace as Kenya’s most promising frontiers of prodigious bounty. Ironically, it is competition for ‘limited resources’ that causes ceaseless conflicts in the ASALs.

Since Independence, no government has battled insecurity in the ASALs with recorded clear breakthroughs. Forceful confrontation of individuals generally deemed as hard-nosed miscreants has not borne much change in the 60 years Kenya has known sovereignty.

Clearly, it is time to change tack, to seek more pragmatic ways of dealing with the afflictions of our ASALs. This, however, cannot be an overnight mission—yet it ought to be done if we aspire to a more equitable and harmonious country.

With herds of livestock dwindling in non-ASAL areas due to pressure on land and the demand for meat rising, cattle rustling can only get worse. The protracted drought Kenya is reeling from caused in its wake massive losses of livestock, exacerbating an already dire situation.

Unchecked, the prevailing situation could widen the leeway for livestock thievery, making peace-building in the affected ASALs a nightmare. Clearly, we need to diversify sources of livelihood beyond pastoralism.

As we craft policies for the transformation of our ASALs, we ought to first appreciate the peculiarities that predispose communities that live there to activities that deny peace a chance to prosper. The top among these is low literacy levels. Besides expanding prospects of self-advancement, education blunts cultural excesses that may dim a people’s worldview and trap them in a time warp.

Some communities in Kenya’s most insecurity-prone areas are upwards of 70 per cent illiterate. This is unacceptable in the 21st Century’s knowledge- and digital-driven global economy era. Like the rest of humanity, ASAL dwellers deserve a peaceful and dignified life. Therefore, a mechanism of enforcing mass literacy to nomadic communities—be it through an itinerant schooling model—ought to be established as a matter of priority.

Most compelling reward

Arguably, education heralds the most compelling reward in so far as securing all citizens an equal chance at life and expanding career options are concerned. It also makes social inclusion easier to achieve, besides providing the mental apparatus with which to interrogate abominable or retrogressive cultural practices. In the same vein, you stand a better chance of convincing communities to embrace practices that enrich their lives.

In our view, therefore, a quantum leap in extending literacy to all corners of the ASALs, though arduous, heralds the greatest share of the peace dividend required for communities predisposed to perennial strife. That, nonetheless, does not mean education alone will wipe out all ASAL-related challenges. Other interventions—such as youth empowerment, vocational training, provision of potable water and affordable healthcare, and infrastructure development—are necessary.

As we seek a more secure, just and equal-opportunity cosmos for ASAL dwellers, we should avoid a cavalier-guardian angel attitude, lest we repulse the very people we intend to uplift. Acts of benefaction delivered in a disdainful bearer-of-largesse attitude can easily backfire. Understanding the cultures of the affected communities and acting with empathy are suitable levers for the life-long transformation of ASAL communities.

Above all, socioeconomic development ought to precede attempts at peace-building in the ASALs, for enforcing tranquillity through might alone is akin to treating the symptoms while giving the cause a wide berth. And for that to happen, a multi-pronged approach—bringing together all government arms—is needed to provide wholesome solutions to the entire profusion of challenges that bedevil notorious pockets within the ASALs that are predisposed to chronic insecurity.

This is, as indeed, envisioned in ‘The Plan’, the Kenya Kwanza government’s election manifesto, to spare ASALs the ignominy of social exclusion and persistent poverty.

Ours, therefore, is a clarion call to all stakeholders—county governments, development partners, non-state actors, local communities, women, the youth and religious groups, among others—to work in concert towards transforming our ASALs and making them peaceful and thriving enclaves once and for all.