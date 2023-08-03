Raising of cash reporting cap to stunt drug war

The recent Cabinet approval of a proposed law that seeks to raise the threshold for reporting large transactions by banks to Sh2.12 million ($15,000) is expected to bring several benefits to the economy, such as easing transaction processes for businesses and boosting cash flow.

But it could impede the fight against drug and substance abuse, among other ills that rely on cash transactions.

With cash the primary mode of transaction in the illicit drug trade, its increase in circulation may exacerbate the illicit drug trade.

Narcotics are typically sold in cash, accumulating large amounts of the medium of exchange along the supply chain. That poses a significant challenge to tracking the flow of the proceeds.

The trade in illicit drugs estimated to be worth $400 billion a year, says the UN. It accounts for eight per cent of international trade.

Maintaining the current threshold of $10,000 is a potential deterrent for criminals , who prefer cash for its ‘anonymity’ and lack of traceability.

In an increasingly globalised world, cash transactions are preferred for clandestine cross-border money transfer for not only drug trafficking but also to human trafficking and terrorist financing.

Digital payment methods can reduce reliance on cash and disrupt the financial infrastructure of the narcotics economy. Credit and debit cards, contactless payments and mobile transfers offer secure and traceable alternatives to cash.

Follow the money trail

One of the most significant barriers encountered by law enforcement in combating money laundering involving cash is the difficulty in establishing a direct link between the money and criminal activities.

In many jurisdictions, successful prosecution of money laundering requires the demonstration of a predicate offence, which becomes arduous when cash is the instrument involved.

Traditional investigative techniques, often time-consuming and resource-intensive, are still heavily relied upon to follow the money trail.

As authorities intensify efforts to detect and intercept illicit transactions through the banking system, they must also invest in strengthening regulatory scrutiny and enhancing the digital payment infrastructure.

Robust tracking measures and statistics should accompany the implementation of cash thresholds.

Setting cash transfer reporting limits requires a balanced approach to safeguard public health and security while fostering a thriving and legitimate economy.

Addressing these challenges proactively is essential for Kenya’s fight against money laundering and terrorism financing while prioritising the well-being of its citizens.



