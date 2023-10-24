Raising awareness, strengthening healthcare infrastructure key to fighting breast cancer

Breast cancer is a global health challenge that affects millions of lives every year, and Kenya is no exception. The burden is steadily increasing and poses a significant threat to public health.

Breast cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in women. The chance of a woman dying from breast cancer is about 1 in 39.

The prevalence and incidence rates are alarming as the country turns its attention to combating climate change and other social disasters. Many are diagnosed at an advanced stage, making treatment more difficult and less effective.

According to Ministry of Health (MOH) statistics, the annual incidence is about 6,000 new cases and 2,500 cancer-related deaths.

The Ministry of Health statistics in October last year also shows that breast cancer accounts for over 3,107 deaths making it the second leading cause of all cancer deaths in the country. In fact, seven women die of breast cancer every day in Kenya.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the third leading cause of death in Kenya after infectious diseases and cardiovascular diseases.

The WHO states that approximately 2.3 million women are diagnosed with the disease each year, with a global death toll of about 685,000.

The burden of cancer is felt at both national and household levels. At the national level, the prevalence of cancer hampers poverty reduction initiatives through factors such as the loss of a productive population due to premature mortality and the loss of productive time due to caregiving.

In addition, the increased incidence of cancer has led to an increase in government spending on treatment and palliative care.

Access to cancer treatment facilities and services remains a problem, particularly in rural areas where the majority of people still do not recognise the symptoms of this deadly disease, which affects the chances of survival for many patients.

Some cancers are preventable through lifestyle changes and vaccination, such as the HPV vaccine for cervical cancer. However, awareness and vaccination rates are relatively low in our country.

Breast cancer is one disease where screening has been shown to save lives and detect cancer early. Screening mammograms are recommended every 2 to 3 years from the age of 45. Any abnormalities found on a mammogram are evaluated accordingly.

The government needs to increase resources to facilitate the acquisition of more cancer medical tools and equipment, and to conduct awareness campaigns to educate the public about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

The private sector, such as Nairobi West Hospital, has a full-fledged cancer centre that provides access to cancer treatment facilities and services, and the hospital is running a month-long campaign dedicated to the screening and treatment of breast and other common cancers. Cancer screening tests such as pap smear, PSA, breast ultrasound and mammogram will be offered at discounted rates.