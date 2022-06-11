Raila’s bid inimical to core values of religious Kenyans

Kenya is a secular state as per Article 8 of its Constitution. This means the state is neutral in matters religion.

However, this should never mean religious people have no freedom to exercise their political rights and use their religiosity as a yardstick for making a political choice. That remains a constitutional right well guaranteed by law.

It is upon this basis this article makes a case that Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga ought to be shunned by those that consider religious matters an important political yardstick.

For the purposes of this article, religion refers basically to all mainstream faiths collectively that believe in a superior being. In other words, it entails a conviction in the metaphysics, beyond the physical.

The many religions in Kenya have some key differences on public policy but often share some key tenets. These tenets include their common opposition to gay relationships and abortion.

I have no record of Mr Odinga expressly supporting same-sex relationships and abortion, but the record of his closest advisers and friends on such matters is clear.

Prof Makau Mutua, Mr Odinga's key adviser, is on record supporting abortion and same-sex relationships. His running mate Martha Karua is on record supporting abortion. Show me your friends and I will tell you what kind of person you are.

But why do the religious oppose same-sex relationships and abortion? It has been argued these are moral issues that should not be regulated by law.

If one holds the view that the law should be separate from morals, he or she is basically positing that “law is nothing but mere commands from superior beings to some inferior beings with the threats of force". If one adopts such a positivist view of law, he or she justifies all forms of 'evil laws’, including the apartheid system, one-single party autocracy, slavery and colonialism which were all underwritten by law. Any rational person might be appalled by such a stance. Therefore, law has to have some basic moral content.

But what is 'morality'? Basically, morality means judgement of right and wrong. In inquiring about morality, philosophers have always taxed their mind as to which is the best yardstick to determine that which is wrong or right. Are morals relative (there are no absolute rules to determine whether something is right or wrong) or are there static, inherent, universal moral norms that inhere in every human being and are not conferred by law but by reason (or God)?

The religious hold the latter view. Man-made law can only coincide with these supreme and natural norms. Where man-made norms conflict with these eternal natural norm, they become superfluous. These norms include 'right to life’, noting this is the most basic moral norm since every other norm springs out of it.

When man makes laws that abrogate the right to life, including laws that allow abortion or killing the unborn like in the West, man is breaking fundamental moral norms.

Based on these principles, great moral teachers including Jesus, Mohammed, St Thomas of Aquinas and Abraham Lincoln, among others, opposed institutionalised evils, including slavery and inequality.

This modern moral degradation and dehumanisation of unborn babies as 'sub-human' and not qualified for legal protection as full humans has precedent. Africans were degraded and deemed sub-humans, justifying slavery.

The same argument follows on matters same-sex relationships. The argument has been that such relationships entail two consenting adults and the state has no business meddling.

Further, it has been argued by Prof Mutua that same-sex relationships cause no harm. This is not true.

Studies have shown there is a correlation between such practices and unhealthy outcomes, including higher rates of infectious diseases, divorce and drugs use among gays, as compared to the general population.

Secondly, even if one was to assume they are victimless crimes, why give gays special treatment? There are many victimless crimes in our statutes, including attempted suicide, bestiality and drug use. If one allows gayism on that score, there will be no reason to disallow other forms of victimless crimes.

In any event, scientists are yet to discover a gay gene. This means these relationships are not natural, but a lifestyle choice.

Those, like Ms Karua and Prof Mutua that champion abortion are merely expressing a lack of compassion and empathy. In a triangular relationship entailing a man, a woman and the unborn, who is the weak one? The religious will hold the unborn, hence requiring our protection.

It is for these reasons that the religious should not vote for Mr Odinga, since his friends champion norms that counter their core beliefs.



