Raila’s antics are moral corruption and must end

The now predictable broken record of crying wolf while holding the government hostage to furtively sneak into power by ODM leader Raila Odinga is stale and out of fashion.

The currency mined by instigating violence through incitement ostensibly to hoodwink the government to cater for selfish and personal interests must be scoffed at and called out for what it is.

Since 1997, Odinga has deployed all manner of chicanery, blackmail and subterfuge to illegitimately etch himself into higher echelons of power.

During his five vain stabs at the presidency, the veteran politician has never accepted election results, choosing to unleash mayhem, propaganda and vile attacks at the opponents and the electoral agency. It appears the only way he can accept the election results is if it is in his favour or he runs unopposed.

After the 1997 heavy defeat inflicted by Kanu, he grudgingly accepted the poll outcome but waged relentless war on the Moi administration that culminated in a “cooperation” agreement, whereby he was absorbed into Cabinet and became the “Jogoo” secretary-general. In 2002, he imploded and devastated Kibaki’s government after his wild demands to be made Prime Minister were outrightly rejected.

Manifestly, the 2007 /2008 post-election violence was a result of his disputing the poll results against his fierce opponent Mwai Kibaki of PNU. Sadly, in Kenya’s darkest electioneering period, thousands were killed, hundreds of thousands displaced and billions worth of property destroyed. The wounds are still raw and Kenyans must resist any temptation to be taken down the wretched road again.

The misrule and economic crimes committed by the rogue ‘Handshake’ regime, where Mr Odinga was accommodated at the bosom of the Jubilee Party, enjoying the trappings and trinkets of power, still haunts many. It is when the Opposition absconded their cardinal duty of keeping the government in check, occasioning massive looting of public resources, reckless borrowing, violation of human rights, disobedience of court orders, attempts at dismembering the Constitution, state capture and cryonism.

The antics by Mr Odinga to salaciously claim victory in the 2022 presidential election by a bogus whistleblower is laughable. It’s a cruel joke now that the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the election of Dr William Ruto. It is as shocking as it is appalling that the ODM and their bloviators have the temerity to incite the public in rallies on fabricated evidence.

More galling is, the abhorrent trick of demonising electoral officials is their modus operandi. Electoral commissioners and officials were hounded out of office on the whims of the perennial election losers. It is disheartening that ODM wonks have been brainwashed and radicalised to pander to the conceited fads of those voted out by the people. Their children and relatives and businesses are secure with enviably plum jobs while children of the lesser mortals are abused as expendables at every turn.

The culture of violence and exaction to shamelessly grab power through back door is over. Its currency and premium have irredeemably tanked and insolvable. The onus is with the opposition leader to robustly hold the government to account. That way, the democratic tenets can grow and Kenya will become a stable nation and economic hub.